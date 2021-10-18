Former U.S. secretary of state Colin Powell dies of complications from COVID-19

In the post, his family said Powell had been fully vaccinated and was receiving care at Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, Md.

In a long military career that included service in the Vietnam War, Powell rose to public prominence as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff during the first Gulf War in 1990-91.

Powell would go on to be nominated by President George W. Bush to serve as secretary of state in 2001.

Powell famously represented the administration at the United Nations, arguing that U.S. intelligence had confirmed Iraq's possession of weapons of mass destruction, which was ultimately proven to be incorrect.

He was later estranged from the Republican Party, endorsing Democrats Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden in their presidential campaigns.

