U.S. to open border to fully vaccinated travellers starting Nov. 8

Air travellers will need to show proof of vaccination on arrival to the U.S., but will still need to show a pre-departure negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of travel prior to boarding.

Non-essential travellers crossing at a land border will be required to show proof of vaccination, and by January the same policy will apply to those deemed essential travellers.

The Canada-U.S. border has been closed for non-essential travel since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Canada opened its border to U.S. travellers in early August.

More to come.

Darren Major (new window), Katie Simpson (new window) · CBC News