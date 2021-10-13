William Shatner blasts off to where no 90-year-old has gone before: space

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

Fin du widget Widget. Retourner au début du widget ?

Best known for his role as Captain Kirk, the 90-year-old Shatner joined three other passengers for the launch from West Texas at 10:50 a.m. ET. The event is being streamed live on CBC News.

Bezos' space travel company, Blue Origin, invited Shatner on the brief jaunt to the fringes of the final frontier, which will make him the oldest person in space.

It was Blue Origin's second passenger flight, using the same capsule and rocket that Bezos used for his own launch three months ago. The trip was to last just 10 minutes, with the fully automated capsule reaching a maximum altitude of about 106 kilometres before parachuting back into the desert.

The Associated Press