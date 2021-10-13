These Quebec nurses are willing to sacrifice their careers to avoid getting COVID-19 shots

The Quebec government has set a deadline of Friday for all health-care workers in the province to be adequately vaccinated against COVID-19. Those who aren't will be suspended without pay, and on Monday the Quebec Order of Nurses said they will also see their licences suspended (new window).

According to the order, 4,338 nurses aren't yet fully vaccinated. There are also more than 5,000 nurses whose vaccination status the order is still trying to verify. Thousands of other unvaccinated health-care workers are also facing suspension Friday. In total the province says 22,446 health care workers still aren't adequately vaccinated.

Some of the nurses who are not yet vaccinated question those numbers, as well as the claims of scientific experts about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines. For others, the issue is one of having the freedom to exercise personal choice. And some of them are already making contingency plans.

I don't feel that this [the vaccine] was the one and only solution. I think we went for it with a complete disregard about the freedom of choice, and then imposed it, Chantale Hébert, a nurse who works at a long-term care residence in Rouyn-Noranda, Que., told CBC in an interview Tuesday.

Now we're getting sanctions just for believing in what we believe. I'm angry.

Hébert was the only nurse who spoke to CBC who agreed to have her name used. The other two requested their names not be used for fear of being targeted online, or of losing future job opportunities.

The issue is delicate. Several unvaccinated nurses who initially agreed to speak to CBC for this story ultimately backed out.

Another nurse who works at Pontiac hospital in Shawville, Que., stressed the importance of free choice.

I would be willing to give up my career just to feel like I have a say in my own health care, in my own decision making, said one nurse who works at Pontiac hospital in Shawville, Que., who asked that his name not be used.

That should be a personal choice. I find it hard to be forced to throw away my vocation, my passion, because of an atrocious decision by the government, a third nurse who works for the Integrated Health and Social Services centre for Chaudière-Appalaches, Que, told Radio-Canada in French.

Provincial health minister Christian Dubé said Tuesday he has no intention (new window) of changing the deadline for health care workers to get vaccinated. He said he'll present a contingency plan later this week for how to deal with the suspensions.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé says he'll present a contingency plan later this week for dealing with the suspension of thousands of unvaccinated health care workers expected Friday. Photo: La Presse canadienne / Jacques Boissinot

I have a really hard time understanding that those people won't get vaccinated, he said.

We respect their choice, he said. But their choice has consequences.

'Natural immunity'

Hébert told CBC the province was defying the basic principles of care by forcing health-care workers to be vaccinated if they want to keep working.

It baffles me, because as nurses if we didn't allow this kind of consent from our clients, we would've had serious sanctions, she said.

Her main reason for refusing to have a COVID-19 vaccine is because she feels its efficacy hasn't been proven, and that it's unnecessary.

The immune system itself doesn't need a vaccine to fight back. It's a natural response, Hébert said, adding she believes many people have developed a natural immunity to COVID-19.

If vaccines were working, we wouldn't be in this situation. If vaccines were working, those who are vaccinated wouldn't fear the unvaccinated.

Such arguments have been largely debunked (new window) by scientific experts, who say the COVID-19 vaccines available in Canada are safe and effective.

The nurse from Shawville noted he put five years of study and a lot of money into his education. He said he will try to find work in another field or perhaps in another jurisdiction that doesn't require health-care workers to be vaccinated.

Hébert said she would continue tending to her clients' feet in their homes once her suspension takes effect.

People have been bullied into this. We have mortgages. We have rents to pay. We have children to feed, Hébert said.

'Stabbed in the back'

The nurses who spoke to CBC News all said they felt the Quebec government's ultimatum was a betrayal.

It just feels like I'm getting, you know, stabbed in the back, the nurse from Shawville said. Like all the overtime that I took for them during COVID and even before COVID. All the effort you put in to be the best nurse — It just feels like all of that was for nothing.

