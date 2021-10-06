Ottawa to reveal plan for federal vaccine mandates Wednesday: government source

The information comes from a senior government source, who spoke to CBC News on the condition of anonymity because this person is not authorized to speak publicly.

The announcement is expected to include details of how the mandates will be enforced and when they will go into effect.

Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland are expected to speak about the plan at a news conference scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

The federal government first announced in August its intention to make vaccines mandatory for federal public servants and travellers on planes, ships and interprovincial trains.

Trudeau said last week that implementing the mandate was at the top of his government's post-election to-do list.

The federal government has said the mandate would go into effect no later than the end of October.

Ottawa also wants to make vaccines mandatory for employees in federally regulated sectors, which include banking, telecommunications and most Crown corporations.

