Quebec coroner to explain how racism played a role in Joyce Echaquan’s death in hospital

Echaquan, an Atikamekw woman and mother of seven, died on Sept. 28, 2020, shortly after recording herself as health-care staff in a hospital north of Montreal hurled racist remarks at her.

Her death and the footage leading up to it sparked outrage, protests and calls for the province to acknowledge systemic racism.

Echaquan died of pulmonary edema, and although her death has been ruled accidental, the racism and prejudice Ms. Echaquan faced contributed to her death, says the coroner's report that was made public last Friday.

Coroner Géhane ​Kamel's report notes that Echaquan's care was affected because medical staff assumed she was suffering from withdrawal and had an unfounded belief she was addicted to drugs.

Echaquan had diabetes and cardiomyopathy.

Kamel issued several recommendations, the top one (new window) being that the Quebec government must recognize the existence of systemic racism within its institutions.

Quebec Premier François Legault has repeatedly denied the existence of systemic racism in the province.

Kamel will meet with reporters at 11 a.m. Legault will hold his own news conference at 1:15 p.m.

Echaquan's family is scheduled to react to the coroner's findings at 2 p.m.