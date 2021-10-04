Racist Calgary mayoral candidate gets 18 months jail time for violating Ontario judge’s hate speech order

The sentence comes after Johnston was charged earlier this year with contempt for continuing to make racist, defamatory statements about Fakih, a Toronto restaurateur and philanthropist, despite an Ontario judge having ordered him to stop, finding he exhibited "hate speech at its worst (new window), targeting people solely because of their religion."

Justice Fred Myers said Monday that Johnston was not being sentenced for his political views but for six separate acts of contempt against court. Myers sentenced Johnston to three consecutive months per act, to begin after he is legally allowed back in Ontario, starting Jan. 4, 2022.

In July, Johnston was convicted of two counts of contempt for inciting his followers to defy public health measures meant to slow the spread of COVID-19. He was sentenced to 40 days in jail to be served on weekends with an Alberta judge proposing a start date of Oct. 22, four days after Calgary's municipal election.

In Calgary, mayoral candidates who are convicted of crimes can still run for mayor as long as they don't owe the city money and haven't broken any election laws.

Johnston 'undermines the rule of law,' judge says

At the end of the first 15 months of his most recent sentence, Myers ordered that Johnston is to return to court so a judge can consider varying the sentence based on possible acts of contempt between now and then.

He actively undermines the rule of law and to some degree at least seems to be calling for or supporting the overthrow of our democratic institutions, Myers said.

He says that he's been painted as a bad person by the liberal media … If Mr. Johnston's portrait has been painted, he supplied the paint.

As part of his decision, Myers said he considered whether jail time might portray Johnston as a martyr to the cause in the eyes of his followers or play into Johnston's claims that he is being silenced for his views.

He said he also considered the impact of Johnston's actions on vulnerable and racialized people who might not have the resources available to Fakih.

If the court is powerless to stop unrelenting, awful, racist attacks against a man like Mr. Fakih, how are the powerless to feel welcome or safe in Canada? Myers asked during the online sentencing hearing.

There is a need in this case for a sentence that makes the public sit up and take notice.

The sentence comes just weeks after Johnston, a Calgary mayoral candidate, also pleaded guilty to a hate crime in connection with anti-Muslim posts online.

Fakih 'relieved' by sentence

In a statement to CBC News, one of Fakih's lawyers, Niklas Holmberg, called Myers's decision an important affirmation of the rule of law in this country.

It confirms that all Canadians can expect to be protected by the courts and that nobody is above the law.

Fakih told CBC News he felt relieved by the sentence.

It gives me optimism that our judicial system is taking hate in Canada seriously — 18 months is a significant punishment that proves the rule of law matters in Canada and is meant to protect us all, he said.

My own kids, like so many others, will wake up tomorrow knowing that they can expect justice to prevail in our country, no matter the colour of their skin or a different sounding name. So it's a good day for Canada.

