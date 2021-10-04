Coronavirus: What’s happening in Canada and around the world on Monday

The latest:

Several countries, including the United States, only recognize people with two identical doses of an approved vaccine as being fully vaccinated.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, says PHAC has presented data on the effectiveness of mixed doses to the U.S. and other top-priority destinations.

She says Canada has been particularly active in spreading information about the effectiveness of mixing Oxford-AstraZeneca with mRNA vaccines like Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

WATCH | Travellers who skipped hotel quarantine in Calgary, Montreal weren't fined:

Many countries don't have domestically generated data on that front, so Canada is working to help them make decisions about their own tourist regulations.

The federal government is expected to release more details about a standardized vaccine passport for Canadians in the coming weeks.

What's happening across Canada

WATCH | Majority of Canada's COVID-19 patients are in western provinces:

What's happening around the world

As of Monday, more than 234.9 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus-tracking tool. The reported global death toll stood at more than 4.8 million.

In Asia, Thailand's government, which rolled out vaccines to high school students for the first time, is in talks with Merck to buy 200,000 courses of its antiviral pill.

WATCH | COVID-19 drug reduced hospitalizations and deaths, Merck says:

In Europe, the EU's drugs regulator said people with weakened immune systems should get a third dose of a vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, but left it to member states to decide if the wider population should get a booster.

In the Americas, Venezuelans are increasingly relying on friends and strangers to help pay for COVID-19 treatment as hyperinflation and soaring health-care fees make social media pleas and crowdfunding campaigns the only way to cover costs while infection rates rise.

In Africa, Senegal logged only two new daily infections, the lowest number since the pandemic reached the country and two months after the rate of new cases hovered at record highs, the health ministry said.

The Canadian Press with files from CBC News, Reuters and The Associated Press