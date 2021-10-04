Two new solitudes — rural and urban — now define the Canadian political landscape

Of those 116 ridings, the Liberals won 86 — more than half of their national total. The Conservatives won just eight.

That Liberal strength in cities is part of an urban-rural split that now defines the electoral map in Canada. New research suggests the urban-rural divide between the Liberal and Conservative parties has never been wider.

But that split raises questions that go beyond partisan competition.

That new research (new window) was produced by professors David Armstrong and Zack Taylor of Western University and Jack Lucas from the University of Calgary. Using data on population density, location, economic activity and social diversity, they developed a new measure of urbanity that allows them to track long-term trends in party support since Confederation.

What they found is that Canada's two major parties began to diverge in the 1960s: Liberal support began to get more urban, Conservative support began to get more rural. That trend accelerated after the Canadian Alliance and Progressive Conservative parties merged in 2003 to become the modern Conservative Party. The gap between the two parties was larger than ever before in 2019.

Then it got even bigger in 2021. According to the work done by Armstrong, Lucas and Taylor, the Liberals won all 25 of the most urban ridings in Canada and 109 of the top 150 most urban ridings. The Conservatives won just 23 of those urban ridings.

This graph -- produced by Lucas, Taylor and Armstrong -- shows the relationship between riding vote share and riding urbanity for the Liberals and Conservatives across every election since Confederation. Positive values indicate urban advantage; negative values indicate rural advantage. Photo: (Jack Lucas/University of Calgary)

Identity and party

Of the 150 least urban ridings, the Liberals won 34 while the Conservatives took 81.

An urban-rural political divide is not unique to Canada (new window). But there could be many reasons explaining why Canadian politics has developed this way — everything from economic and social trends to policy choices to the lasting significance of political foundations that were built 60 years ago.

On one side, Prime Minister [John] Diefenbaker's identity as a small town Prairie lawyer, and his bitter criticism of business and media elites in Canada's big cities, may have pushed professionals and wealthy voters in urban areas away from their traditional loyalties, the researchers write

Climate change activists and a few counter-protesters supporting the oil and gas industry gather for a march and rally with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg at the Alberta Legislature Building in Edmonton on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Photo: (Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press)

People disagree in politics, along many dimensions. There are differences in the average policy positions of Canadians on gender and on region and on age and on any number of other things, including place of residence. And those disagreements in themselves are part of what it means to have competitive democratic representation, Lucas said.

Where they turn into polarized politics is when they're connected to misperceptions of 'the other' and also kind of resentment where anything that is going to benefit the other side must be a bad thing.

'Somewheres' and 'anywheres'

In an increasingly urbanized country, the party best able to appeal to urban voters might have a significant advantage. But the Liberal Party's dominance in urban Canada doesn't absolve the Trudeau government of the responsibility to speak and act with all Canadians in mind.

That same responsibility to avoid stoking resentment can be applied to the Conservative Party. Last year, Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole flirted with the idea that the world could be divided between "somewheres" and "anywheres." (new window) He didn't stick with that thesis, at least publicly, but the Conservative platform did state that the country can't afford a recovery for downtown Toronto alone.

Nothing about politics in a democracy is destined to continue uninterrupted. At some point, the electoral map might end up looking very different.

For now, the urban-rural split is a window into how federal politics has developed over the last 60 years. But, with any luck, what unites urban and rural voters will continue to transcend their differences.

Aaron Wherry (new window) · CBC News