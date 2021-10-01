Coroner investigating Joyce Echaquan’s death urges Quebec government to recognize systemic racism

Echaquan, a mother of seven, died on Sept. 28, 2020, at a hospital north of Montreal, moments after she recorded footage of herself in hospital as health-care staff hurled racist remarks at her.

Tuesday marked the one-year anniversary of Echaquan's death, which sparked outrage, protests and repeated calls for the province to recognize systemic racism.

Premier François Legault has repeatedly denied the existence of systemic racism in Quebec.

A three-week coroner's inquiry into her death was held last spring in Trois-Rivières, Que.

The top recommendation in Quebec coroner Gehane Kamel's report is for the province to acknowledge that systemic racism exists and make the commitment to contribute to its elimination.

Although Echaquan's death has been ruled accidental — she died of pulmonary edema — the racism and prejudice Ms. Echaquan faced contributed to her death, the report said.

It is therefore my duty, as coroner, to do everything within my power to avoid having another member of the Indigenous community or any other origin receive care such as the kind that was offered to Ms. Echaquan, the report read.

In her report, Kamel said the nurse and patient attendant who treated Echaquan at a the Centre hospitalier de Lanaudière in Joliette. Que., denied having racial prejudices, and other health-care staff who were made aware of the video recording did not treat the matter seriously.

If it weren't for the video footage, it's a safe bet that this event would've never been brought to the public's attention, the report reads.

When the system [gets defensive], it is the very definition of systemic racism.