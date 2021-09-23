2 former SNC-Lavalin execs arrested, charged with fraud and forgery

Known as Project Agrafe, the investigation into various SNC subsidiaries and employees is related to bribes that RCMP allege were paid in exchange for obtaining contracts.

On September 23, the RCMP arrested Normand Morin, a former vice-president of SNC-Lavalin, and Kamal Francis, a former vice-president at SNC-Lavalin International Inc.

The men were arrested in the Montreal area, where they both live. They, along with their former companies, have been charged under the Criminal Code of Canada with the following offences:

Forgery.

Conspiracy to commit forgery.

Fraud.

Conspiracy to commit fraud.

Fraud against the government.

Conspiracy to commit fraud against the government.

We remain committed to disrupting, deterring and preventing both domestic and foreign corruption, and aim to bring individuals and companies involved in these types of crimes to justice, regardless of when they were committed, Inspector Denis Beaudoin of the National Division RCMP Sensitive and International Investigations section said in a release.

Both men were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in a Montreal court on Sept. 27, along with representatives for SNC-Lavalin Inc. and SNC-Lavalin International Inc.

None of the charges against the men or the companies has been proven or tested in court.

