Expelled Liberal candidate says he’ll sit as an Independent

Vuong was dropped by the Liberal Party mid-campaign after reports of a past sexual assault charge — which was dropped — surfaced in the media.

In a statement issued today, Vuong said that he supports efforts to crack down on sexual misconduct but maintained his innocence. He promised to talk about the allegations once the campaign is out of the way.

Allegations of sexual assault are a serious matter, deserving of more discussion than this statement can provide, he said. For these reasons, I intend to address them at a later date more wholly in a dedicated forum.

Vote counting continues today in ridings across the country with narrow margins between the leading candidates — in some cases as narrow as 100 votes or less.

Elections Canada says it will be a few days before the country can get a complete picture of the 2021 federal election's voter turnout and final results.

The agency says it needs a few more days to complete the results because it's still counting local special ballots — mostly mail-in ballots from voters in their home ridings.

Today, Elections Canada finished counting votes in the New Brunswick riding of Fredericton. Jenica Atwin, who won in that riding as a Green in 2019 before crossing the floor to the Liberals, defeated second-place candidate Conservative Andrea Johnson with 16,316 votes.

Ridings yet to be decided:

Coast of Bays-Central-Notre Dame

Conservative candidate Clifford Small leads Liberal Scott Simms with 14,177 votes to 13,579.

Trois-Rivières

Bloc Québécois candidate Rene Villemure leads Conservative Yves Levesque by 16,329 votes to 16,296.

Brome-Missisquoi

Bloc Québécois candidate Marilou Alarie leads Liberal Pascale St-Onge by 20,695 votes to 20,556.

Sault Ste. Marie

Liberal Terry Sheehan leads Conservative candidate Sonny Spina by 14,448 votes to 14,393.

Kitchener-Conestoga

Liberal Tim Louis leads Conservative Carlene Hawley by 19,142 votes to 18,948.

Davenport

Liberal Julie Dzerowicz leads the NDP's Alejandra Bravo 18,810 votes to 18,492.

Hamilton Mountain

Liberal candidate Lisa Hepfner leads the NDP's Malcolm Allen 16,034 votes to 15,285.

Spadina-Fort York

Independent candidate Kevin Vuong leads NDP candidate Norm Di Pasquale by 16,955 votes to 15,635.

Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley

Conservative Marty Morantz leads Liberal candidate Doug Eyolfson by 16,134 votes to 15,973.

Edmonton Centre

Liberal Randy Boissonnault leads Conservative candidate James Cumming by 15,454 votes to 15,318.

Vancouver Granville

Liberal Taleeb Noormohamed leads New Democrat Anjali Appadurai by 14,951 votes to 14,721.

Richmond Centre

Liberal Wilson Miao leads Conservative Alice Wong by 11,661 votes to 10,970.

Nanaimo-Ladysmith

New Democrat Lisa Marie Barron leads Conservative Tamara Kronis by 18,020 votes to 17,031.

CBC News