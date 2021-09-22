172 Windsor, Ont., hospital staff suspended without pay for not getting COVID-19 shots

Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) and Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) both have policies mandating that as of Wednesday, Sept. 22, all staff and physicians must have had at least one dose of the vaccine to continue working unless an approved exemption is provided.

WRH confirmed in a news release that 96 per cent of its employees are fully vaccinated, but as of Wednesday, 140 employees had not complied, with 84 of them considered clinical staff. The staff who have not complied are now also placed on a two-week unpaid leave.

An official at HDGH confirmed the hospital has a 96 per cent vaccination rate. However, as of Wednesday morning, 32 employees have been suspended without pay.

The CEO of WRH says the decision was made to put the safety and well-being of patients, the community and team members first.

Our WRH team members responded by showing the importance of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, David Musyj said in a statement.

The individuals who have not complied with the policy and decided not to be vaccinated will not impact the provision of clinical or non-clinical care to our community.

The suspended employees at HDGH have until Oct. 6 to get their first vaccinations. If they fail to do so, they will face termination with cause, according to a representative.

Staff at WRH have until Oct. 7 to do the same or face termination, or have their privileges suspended.

Erie St. Clair hospitals agree to same policy

All five Erie St Clair hospital organizations in southwestern Ontario — including Bluewater Heath in Sarnia, the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance and Erie Shores Healthcare in Leamington — agreed to the same policy.

However, each hospital set its own deadline on the vaccination policy.

As of Wednesday, Chatham-Kent Health Alliance is reporting 88 per cent of staff are fully vaccinated, while another five per cent are partially vaccinated. A spokesperson for the hospital explained that 95 per cent of all physicians there are fully vaccinated.

The Chatham-Kent hospital said they have given staff members until Oct. 31 to be fully vaccinated.

At the time of this publication, no details were available about how many staff at Bluewater Health in Sarnia or Erie Shores Healthcare in Leamington have complied with the policy.

