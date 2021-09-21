Tyler Shandro out as Alberta’s health minister: government officials

Jason Copping, the current minister of labour and immigration, will take his place, sources say.

Premier Jason Kenney has scheduled a news conference at 3:30 p.m. local time Tuesday to announce a cabinet shuffle. CBC News will carry it live here.

The announcements come as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on the province's health-care system, bringing it to the brink of collapse.

It also comes on the same day Alberta's minister of municipal affairs, Ric McIver, issued a letter to the federal government asking for help dealing with the crush of patients.

There were 20,614 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta as of Monday — more than twice as many as any other province or territory and the first time the numbers have surpassed 20,000 in the province since mid-May.

Monday's update listed 954 people being treated in hospital, 216 of whom were in intensive care beds. An update on the situation will be provided after the cabinet shuffle is announced.

CBC News · With files from Elise von Scheel