Linda O’Leary found not guilty in fatal boat crash

O'Leary, the wife of celebrity businessman Kevin O'Leary, was charged under the Canada Shipping Act following the Aug. 24, 2019, collision on Lake Joseph, north of Toronto.

Linda O'Leary was at the helm of the boat at the time. Her husband was on board, as was a family friend.

Two people on the other boat — Gary Poltash, 64, of Florida, and Suzana Brito, 48, from Uxbridge, Ont. — died from their injuries.

Three others were also hurt.

The verdict was delivered this morning at a hearing in Parry Sound, Ont., that was also livestreamed.

The Canadian Press