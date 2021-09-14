  1. Home
Linda O’Leary found not guilty in fatal boat crash

O'Leary at the helm when boat collided with another vessel on Aug. 24, 2019

Linda O'Leary and Kevin O'Leary arrive at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in 2017. Linda O'Leary has been found not guilty in connection with a 2019 boat crash that killed 64-year-old Gary Poltash and 48-year-old Suzana Brito.

Photo: (Jordan Strauss/Invision/The Canadian Press)

Linda O'Leary has been found not guilty of careless operation of a vessel in a boat crash that killed two people in central Ontario two years ago.

O'Leary, the wife of celebrity businessman Kevin O'Leary, was charged under the Canada Shipping Act following the Aug. 24, 2019, collision on Lake Joseph, north of Toronto.

Linda O'Leary was at the helm of the boat at the time. Her husband was on board, as was a family friend.

Two people on the other boat — Gary Poltash, 64, of Florida, and Suzana Brito, 48, from Uxbridge, Ont. — died from their injuries.

Three others were also hurt.

The verdict was delivered this morning at a hearing in Parry Sound, Ont., that was also livestreamed.

The Canadian Press 

