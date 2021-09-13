Amazon Canada hikes front-line worker pay and plans to hire 15,000 more people

The e-commerce giant announced in a media release Monday morning that the hiring spree would boost its Canadian head count by about 60 per cent.

The wage hikes are immediate and will be for all current full-time and part-time staff, as well as new hires. While the company doesn't specify what it means by front-line worker, the pay increases work out to an extra $1.60 to $2.20 per hour.

The moves to beef up compensation and employee numbers in Canada come as the company is making similar enticements in the U.S.

Last week, Amazon announced it would pay full tuition and other fees for its front-line workers (new window) at hundreds of colleges across the U.S. in a move the company said would cost it more than $1 billion US over the next four years.

Monday's Canadian release says that offer extends to Canadian workers, too, although details are sparse. The so-called Career Choice program (new window) for Canadian Amazon workers says the company will pay up to 95 per cent of the tuition costs towards a certificate or diploma in qualified fields of study at various colleges, although no complete list of qualifying schools or programs of study is provided.

The moves underscore just how hard a time Amazon is having finding enough workers.

Daryl Boehringer, an analyst at independent stock research firm Edgewater, said in a recent note to clients that a lack of labour is slowing the fast-growing company.

Amazon is having more serious issues hiring people at the [fulfilment centre] level specifically and it's getting worse, he said. [They] are drowning, even with limited inventory flow. It's because they have less personnel to turn goods around.

Boehringer noted that the company increased its total U.S. employment by more than 60 per cent in 2020, and now employs 750,000 people in the that country alone.

Anecdotally we have heard that Amazon may be seeing a higher degree of employee churn and/or challenges in converting new hires to full-time employees in the wake of ongoing stimulus benefits and constrained labour conditions, he said.

