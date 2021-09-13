Navigating a COVID-19 vaccine passport society won’t be easy for those who remain unvaccinated

Maharaj has been fully vaccinated with the Quebec-based Medicago trial vaccine since April.

But he's one Ontarian who, for various reasons, didn't get vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines approved by the World Health Organization — a requirement for people to obtain a passport granting access to non-essential services (new window) starting Sept. 22 in the province.

My understanding is that I won't [get a passport], said Maharaj, who lives in Toronto. "It's not clear what I can do about it.... I can't go sign up for Pfizer or Moderna or what have you, but that would be an experiment of its own kind.

It feels a little lonely out here.

Movie theatres are among the non-essential services in Ontario that will only be accessible with a COVID-19 vaccine passport starting on Sept. 22, unless someone has a medical exemption. Other amenities requiring a passport include indoor dining, gyms and concert halls. Photo: (Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press)

As the vaccine passport system begins in many provinces, Joordens said, the unvaccinated will crave amenities and activities they once accessed freely and feel inconvenienced.

They will not enjoy ... being second-class citizens, being shut out, he said. "My bet is ... they will quietly get vaccinated.

And for the rest of us, for our part, we have to be thankful for every one of them that makes that decision. We have to resist gloating.

However, he said, those who aren't vaccinated will have to view the vaccine passport system as an extended lockdown.

Life isn't fair to some extent.... The rules that you have to live by might have to change a little bit. So if some of these people have to live under lockdown rules a little longer than the rest of us, that sucks.

Cost-benefit analysis helpful in decision

Laura Scrimgeour, a behavioural scientist in Gatineau, Que., and co-founder of Strategic Bias, which consults for the government on environmental and health issues, says for someone who's undecided about vaccination, it might be beneficial for them to do a cost-benefit analysis based on reliable sources and data.

I hope they would come out on the side of the vaccine, but ... it's for each individual to decide what's right for them, she said.

WATCH | Health offocials predict grim 4th wave if vaccinations don't rise:

Scrimgeour said political leaders should also consider allowing a wider range of medical exceptions.

There are always going to be people who can't comply. And to restrict the freedoms of those people is really problematic, she said.

She says it shouldn't be left to the unvaccinated to figure out how to manage and navigate the passport system.

I think as a society we're going to have to find our way through this, she said. I certainly wouldn't put it all on the [unvaccinated]. That's like asking people with disabilities to figure out all the accommodations that everyone else needs to make.

Priscilla Ki Sun Hwang (new window) · CBC News