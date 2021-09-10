Fractious debate sees leaders trade blows over climate change, cost of living

Eschewing a traditional debate format, the opening segment on leadership and accountability included a grab bag of questions from moderator Shachi Kurl for the leaders on the fall of Kabul, the imprisonment of two Canadians in China and Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau's decision to call a snap election during a pandemic.

With the polls suggesting the race for first place is a virtual dead heat less than two weeks out from election day, Trudeau and Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole set their sights on each other early in the debate.

Climate and emissions targets

Trudeau tried to paint O'Toole as a climate laggard. Pointing to a positive review from a prominent climate analyst, Trudeau said the Liberal climate plan is the least costly and the most effective strategy on offer to drive Canada's greenhouse gas emissions. He dismissed O'Toole's promised green policies as weak.

O'Toole has said that, if he's elected, he will push the reset button on Canada's climate plan, returning to the previous national target of reducing emissions by 30 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030. Trudeau said O'Toole threatens to drag Canada back to the Harper years, when former prime minister Stephen Harper committed to less ambitious environmental action.

We have to win back trust on this issue — we haven't met the expectations of Canadians on climate change, O'Toole said. He defended his lower target, saying his plan is actually doable and would not tank Canada's resource-rich economy.

Mr. O'Toole can't even convince his party that climate change is real because they voted against that, Trudeau said, referring to a failed Conservative party convention motion to declare that climate change is real.

O'Toole hit back, saying the Liberal leader talks a big game on climate but has failed to put a dent in Canada's greenhouse gas emissions.

Mr. Trudeau always forgets one thing — he's never met a target, O'Toole said.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh also piled on, saying Justin Trudeau has failed all of us. You had six years and you've got the worst track record in the G7 after six years.

According to the latest report from Environment and Climate Change Canada, the country's emissions have ticked up on Trudeau's watch (new window).

In 2019 — the first year of the federal carbon pricing system, commonly called the carbon tax — Canada produced 730 megatonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, an increase of one megatonne — or 0.2 per cent — over 2018.

However, the economy grew faster than emissions did in 2019 — which means the country's emissions intensity is lower than it has been in the past.

The 730 megatonnes of emissions recorded in 2019 is slightly higher than the 723 megatonnes Canada churned out in 2015, the year Trudeau first took office.

The cost of living and housing

The leaders also debated the issue of affordability. O'Toole blasted Trudeau over the spike in inflation in recent months — with the value of the dollar dropping and the price of some everyday goods rising thanks in part to government largesse and a strengthening economy.

O'Toole touted some of the more populist measures tucked into his 160-page election platform, like a GST holiday in December and a month-long discount at restaurants — measures meant to simulate the bricks-and-mortar economy, which has been hard hit by public health measures like lockdowns.

Canada's housing stock is among the priciest in the world, with the average price of a single family home costing well over $1 million in the Toronto and Vancouver urban areas. According to the Canadian Real Estate Association's MLS system, the average price of a home in Canada is $716,000, an eye-popping figure that means property ownership is a distant dream for many.

There's a housing crisis and Mr. Trudeau is making it worse, O'Toole said. To address this, the Conservative housing plan (new window) commits to building one million new homes over three years while easing mortgage requirements and making more federal land available for development.

Trudeau said the Conservatives' housing plan would give tax breaks to the wealthy — a reference to O'Toole's platform commitment to create incentives for Canadians who invest in rental housing by making tweaks to the capital gains tax regime.

The Conservatives maintain the housing crisis is driven by a shortage of supply and say programs that encourage people and companies to build more rental units will help to alleviate the problem.

O'Toole's signature platform item — and by far the most costly item he has proposed — is a $60 billion cash injection into the Canada Health Transfer, a financial commitment that would help provinces and territories spend more on a system that is battered and bruised after a 19-month long health crisis.

The promised financial boost, which would come with no strings attached, has been welcomed by premiers like Quebec's Francois Legault who are reluctant to see Ottawa impose conditions in an area of provincial jurisdiction.

But Trudeau panned the Conservative promise, saying too much of the money is backloaded to the last five years of the 10-year plan. The Liberal plan, by comparison, promises $25 billion on a faster timeline.

Indigenous reconciliation

Indigenous reconciliation was another early topic of the debate. Since the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation reported this summer that as many as 215 children could be buried at a former residential school site, the issue of Crown-Indigenous relations has been at the forefront of the national conversation.

Singh clashed with Trudeau on the issue, saying the Liberal leader has allowed longstanding issues to fester.

The calls to justice are out there and you haven't acted, Singh said of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Inquiry (MMIWG)'s findings.

You can't take a knee one day when you're going to take Indigenous kids to court the next, Singh added, citing ongoing litigation over funding for First Nations social services — a claim Trudeau batted away as an oversimplification of a complex legal matter (new window).

Trudeau said there's no doubt Canada has failed Indigenous peoples after centuries of abusive colonial policies but he said there has been meaningful progress in recent years. Trudeau said he has made Indigenous issues a priority while in government, flowing billions in new funding to end drinking water advisories (new window), repair First Nations schools, set up a new Indigenous-led child welfare system (new window) and revive Indigenous languages (new window), among other commitments.

The election campaign is entering its final stretch. Advance polls open tomorrow and election day is Sept. 20.

The official leaders' debates are organized by The Leaders' Debates Commission, a non-partisan and independent organization.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier was not invited to participate because the commission determined that his party did not have the required level of voter support — four per cent — five days after the date of the election call. Recent polling figures suggest the PPC has since overtaken the Greens in national support.

