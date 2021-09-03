9 new family doctors hired for rural Manitoba communities

The doctors have started or will soon start practices in communities across the Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority (new window), including Beausejour, Eriksdale, Lac du Bonnet, Teulon, Selkirk, Ashern and Pine Falls, Health and Seniors Care Minister Audrey Gordon said Friday at a news conference in Beausejour.

Four of the nine are graduates of the University of Manitoba's medical licensure program for international medical graduates. They have made a four-year commitment to the region and will be centred in Ashern and Pine Falls, a news release from the province said.

The medical licensure program is designed to integrate physicians who have practised internationally into the Canadian medical system by giving them a better understanding of the needs of rural patients in smaller communities, Advanced Education, Skills and Immigration Minister Wayne Ewasko said at the news conference.

There are also two doctors who completed their two-year residency program in that health region as well as three who were trained in rural and northern Manitoba through residency programs.

Attracting and retaining family physicians has been a challenge for the Interlake and North Eastman communities, said Gordon.

By training family physicians in rural communities, we are exposing them to both the benefits and specific challenges of providing health care to smaller communities, while also ensuring quality care for rural Manitobans.

The Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority has been hit particularly hard by doctor shortages in the past four years, with a vacancy rate of about 37 per cent, said figures provided by the health region in 2017.

