Alberta to offer $100 incentive to get vaccinated against COVID-19

The province is also making masks mandatory for all indoor public spaces and workplaces starting Saturday.

The $100 incentive will be a debit card available starting Friday to people who register for it online. It will be available until Oct. 14.

The delta variant has spread widely and caused severe outcomes at much greater rates in unvaccinated adults, Kenney told a news conference in Edmonton.

This is true even amongst younger adults, as an example. Since July, the first unvaccinated people between the ages of 20 to 59 have had 50 to 60 times higher risk of hospitalization than those who were vaccinated.

Unvaccinated people have made up more than 80 per cent of all hospital admissions since July 1, he said.

Alberta has also announced other new measures, including:

Beginning Saturday, restaurants, cafés, bars, pubs, nightclubs and other licensed establishments will be required to end alcohol service at 10 p.m.

Unvaccinated Albertans are being strongly recommended to limit indoor social gatherings to close contacts of only two cohort families, up to a maximum of 10 people.

Employers are urged to pause return-to-work plans and instead continue with work-from-home measures. If employees are working on location, employees must mask for all indoor settings, except in work stations or where two-metre physical distancing or adequate physical barriers are in place.

Alberta is leading the country in daily new COVID-19 cases and active cases during the pandemic's fourth wave. The absence of government and health officials during the recent surge of cases has been widely criticized.

Kenney was on vacation for several weeks. Hinshaw's last public appearance was 16 days ago when she hosted a town hall with frontline health-care workers.

Alberta reported 1,339 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with 12,868 active cases across the province — an increase of 578 from the previous data update.

There were 487 people being treated in hospital, including 114 in intensive care beds.

Alberta is currently home to 38 per cent of the country's active COVID-19 cases, even though it makes up less than 12 per cent of Canada's population.

As of Wednesday, 70 per cent of Albertans 12 and older were fully vaccinated and more than 78 percent of eligible Albertans had least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

CBC News with files from Elise von Scheel, CBC Calgary