Outdoor capacity restrictions, vaccination requirements for weddings take effect Tuesday

Capacity restrictions on outdoor gathering sizes will be lowered to 500, from the current 1,500 maximum, starting Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, food courts, museums and galleries will also need to start checking visitors for proof that they are fully vaccinated.

Wedding receptions on licensed premises will be subject to the same requirements as restaurants but will only be required to start checking for vaccine proof on Tuesday. Restaurants must begin checking on Saturday.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, made the announcement on Thursday in a video news conference, along with Chuck Davidson, president and CEO of the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce.

Roussin said the province gave the three-day grace period for some orders to provide a level of fairness.

The province announced last week that, starting Sept. 3, new vaccination requirements would come into effect for a wide variety of business and services, such as gyms, movie theatres and nightclubs. Mask requirements already came back into effect on Saturday.

Vaccination requirements also apply to indoor recreation facilities and group classes. Youth participating in group sports are exempt, but all adults attending games, as well as coaches and staff, must be fully vaccinated.

The province has said the stricter health measures are necessary to blunt the effects of the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Children who are too young to be vaccinated are allowed to go to restaurants, theatres and other events with a vaccinated adult, provincial officials said last week.

