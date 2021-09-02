Canada donating more than 1.3 million AstraZeneca vaccine dose to 3 African nations

The latest:

Canada will donate more than 1.3 million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine to three African countries through the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility, GAVI said on Thursday.

Nigeria, Kenya and Niger will receive first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization said.

The COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization and GAVI, aims to secure two billion vaccine doses for lower income countries by the end of 2021.

The federal government announced in July (new window) that Canada would be donating 17.7 million doses of AstraZeneca to help inoculate people in low- and middle-income countries.

What's happening in Canada

What's happening around the world

As of Thursday, more than 218.4 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracking tool. The reported global death toll stood at more than 4.5 million.

In Asia, Taiwan has received its first Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines after a prolonged purchasing process gave rise to a political blame game with China.

In the Americas, COVID-19 vaccines developed by Cuba do not have emergency use authorization from the World Health Organization and cannot be bought for countries in the Americas, the WHO's regional health branch said.

In Europe, Bulgaria's health minister says the country will introduce stricter control measures for the coming two months because of a rise in cases.

In Africa, the African Union's COVID-19 envoy says vaccine doses produced by a plant in South Africa will no longer be exported to Europe after the intervention of South Africa's government.

