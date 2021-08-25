Watch a family reunite in B.C. after 2 years overseas due to COVID-19

They relocated to Saudi Arabia in August 2019.

The pandemic and the travel restrictions that soon followed meant the family of five could not visit B.C. to see their Canadian family — until recently.

And while the trip went smoothly, actually getting to hug their grandma was more complicated than they hoped.

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

Fin du widget Widget. Retourner au début du widget ?

The family shared their story with The National, which you can watch in the video above.

The National is taking a look at a series of pandemic-delayed reunions this week — all personal, all emotional, all stories of people who have waited too long to be together.

CBC News