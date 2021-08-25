Low wages, instability to blame for restaurant industry labour shortage, workers say

But workers are telling a different story, pointing to low wages and gruelling work conditions as the biggest hiring obstacles.

It's hot. It's stressful. The hours are long and the pay is awful, said Chantelle Comeau, a 25-year veteran of the restaurant industry.

People are literally working to the point of burnout for pennies above minimum wage.

The pandemic has had a catastrophic impact on restaurants in Canada. The industry has endured some of the longest shutdowns in the world, with more than 10,000 eateries closing permanently.

It's also been devastating for workers. Hundreds of thousands of food service employees lost their jobs — and some are not returning.

As some restaurateurs struggle to find enough workers to fill shifts, some suggest government income supports are deterring some from working.

Hospitality businesses across the province are struggling to find workers as the province welcomes tourists again. Photo: (Laura Meader/CBC)

Evolving public health recommendations and a looming fourth wave of COVID-19 also make it impossible for most restaurant operators to guarantee hours, especially come this fall, Macdonald says.

He says the solution to finding more workers is often increasing wages.

The proviso to any complaint about a labour shortage is there's a shortage — at the wage I'm willing to pay, Macdonald said. That's the piece that's always missing.

Macdonald said employers are asking people to potentially go off government support to take on a job that's maybe part time, and even those hours aren't assured. It's not terribly compelling.

'The instability is terrifying'

It's that instability that has pushed some people to leave the restaurant industry altogether, says Toronto-area bartender Scott Marleau.

We've seen closures out the wazoo, he said. The instability is terrifying.

The 32-year-old bartender, who started working in a bar more than a decade ago, says he took odd jobs in construction and film production to get by during the pandemic and is returning to his position as the head bartender of a hotel next week.

But Marleau says repeated lockdowns prompted some people to call it quits and seek a job in another field permanently.

Comeau says when she was let go from a full-service restaurant, she tried working for a call centre before eventually returning to food service.

She interviewed for a few jobs, including at Tim Hortons, where she had worked in her teens.

The coffee and doughnut chain promised competitive wages that ended up being minimum wage, she says.

I would have taken home less than I did 20 years ago because people don't tip anymore, she says. I used to walk out with $40 a day in tips, but everyone pays electronically, so there's no change to leave a tip.

Comeau ended up getting a job at a Halifax-area boutique hotel as a line cook for $14.50 an hour.

It's really pretty awful pay for the amount of work I do, and the 12-hour days I put in, she said. If anyone is wondering why there's a labour shortage, they just need to look at the paycheques of restaurant workers.

