Biden insists U.S. will withdraw from Afghanistan on Aug. 31

The latest:

U.S. President Joe Biden insists on withdrawal from Afghanistan by Aug. 31.

G7 leaders agree on conditions to deal with Taliban, but disappointed in timing of U.S. withdrawal.

Special forces working outside of Kabul airport (new window) to escort Canadians, Afghans onto flights to Canada.

Violence, poverty and terrorism: Afghanistan fears a bleak, unpredictable future (new window) under the Taliban.

Sharply divided leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized democracies clashed Tuesday over U.S. President Joe Biden's insistence on withdrawing from Afghanistan by Aug. 31 in the face of the Taliban takeover of the country.

In a partial show of unity, G7 leaders agreed on conditions for recognizing and dealing with a future Taliban-led Afghan government, but there was palpable disappointment Biden could not be persuaded to extend the U.S. operation at the Kabul airport to ensure that tens of thousands of Americans, Europeans, other third-country nationals and all at-risk Afghans can be evacuated.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended the virtual meeting with the leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the U.S.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the talks did not lead to an extension of the Aug. 31 deadline for evacuations from Kabul.

The conference has not resulted in new dates [on the end of the evacuation mission], Merkel told reporters.

The meeting served not only as a bookend to the West's 20-year involvement in Afghanistan that began as a response to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks but also a resigned acknowledgment from European powers that the U.S. calls the shots.

Our immediate priority is to ensure the safe evacuation of our citizens and those Afghans who have partnered with us and assisted our efforts over the past 20 years, and to ensure continuing safe passage out of Afghanistan," the leaders said in a joint statement that did not address precisely how they would guarantee continuing safe passage without any military presence.

Going forward, the leaders said they would judge the Afghan parties by their actions, not words, echoing previous warnings to the Taliban not to revert to the strict Islamic form of government that they ran when they last held power from 1996 until the U.S.-led invasion that ousted them in 2001.

CIA director meets with Taliban

The director of the CIA met with the Taliban's top political leader in Kabul amid the ongoing effort to evacuate people fleeing their takeover of Afghanistan, a U.S. official said Tuesday.

The visit from William Burns on Monday came ahead of the meeting of the G7 leaders and a warning from Michelle Bachelet, the UN human rights chief, of credible reports of summary executions and restrictions on women in areas under Taliban control.

That's fuelling fears of what their rule might hold, a week before U.S. forces are set to withdraw. Bachelet urged the Human Rights Council to take bold and vigorous action to monitor the rights situation in Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban's stunning takeover, as she sought to ensure that international attention on the country doesn't wane.

Taliban leaders have promised to restore security and tried to project an image of moderation, but many Afghans are skeptical and are racing to leave the country, leading to chaos at Kabul's international airport. Amid scattered reports, it has been difficult to determine how widespread abuses might be and whether they reflect that Taliban leaders are saying one thing and doing another, or if fighters on the ground are taking matters into their own hands.

Burns travelled to Kabul on Monday to meet Abdul Ghani Baradar. The details of their discussions weren't immediately known. The Washington Post first reported Burns's meeting with Baradar. (new window)

WATCH | Taliban cannot confirm meeting with CIA director, says spokesperson:

A Taliban spokesperson said Tuesday that the U.S. must complete its evacuation of people from Afghanistan by the Aug. 31 date the Biden administration set for the withdrawal of all American troops. Zabihullah Mujahid said his group will accept no extensions to the deadline.

He said life is returning to normal in the country, but chaos at the airport remains a problem.

The Taliban spokesperson said meetings were happening with all embassies in Kabul, including the U.S. He said he could not confirm the reported meeting with the CIA director, but he did not deny that such a meeting took place.

Reports of rights abuses

On Tuesday, Bachelet called for strong action to investigate reports of rights abuses.

At this critical moment, the people of Afghanistan look to the Human Rights Council to defend and protect their rights, she said. I urge this council to take bold and vigorous action, commensurate with the gravity of this crisis, by establishing a dedicated mechanism to closely monitor the evolving human rights situation in Afghanistan.

By mechanism, Bachelet was referring to the possibility that the council might appoint a commission of inquiry, special rapporteur or fact-finding mission on the situation in Afghanistan.

Evacuees from Afghanistan board a bus after arriving at Rome's Leonardo da Vinci international airport in Fiumicino early Tuesday. Photo: (Paolo Santalucia/The Associated Press)

While advocacy groups like Human Rights Watch echoed such calls, a draft resolution at the council stopped far short of intensified scrutiny — and appeared to push back any deeper look at the rights situation until next year.

Bachelet cited reports of summary executions of civilians and former security forces who were no longer fighting, the recruitment of child soldiers, and restrictions on the rights of women to move around freely and of girls to go to school. She cited repression of peaceful protests and expressions of dissent. Bachelet did not specify what timeframe she was referring to or the source of her reports.

Days earlier, a Norway-based private intelligence group (new window) said it obtained evidence that the Taliban have rounded up Afghans on a blacklist of people they believe worked in key roles with the previous Afghan administration or with U.S.-led forces. Several Afghans are in hiding, saying they fear such reprisals.

When the Taliban last ruled Afghanistan in the late 1990s, the group largely confined women to their homes, banned television and music, chopped off the hands of suspected thieves and held public executions.

Bachelet noted that Taliban leaders have recently pledged to respect the rights of women, girls and ethnic minorities and refrain from reprisals. The onus is now fully on the Taliban to translate these commitments into reality, she told the 47-member-state council, which is the UN's top human rights body.

The Associated Press with files from Reuters