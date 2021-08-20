U.S. expected to extend border restrictions with Canada another 30 days

A source with direct knowledge of the situation tells CBC News that American officials are expected to make the announcement tomorrow.

The U.S. border has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020. The restriction, which does not cover trade or travel by air, has been rolled over several times since then. The current restrictions are set to expire on Aug. 21.

The U.S. is currently dealing with spiking numbers of COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant.

Canada opened its border to fully vaccinated Americans Aug. 9 (new window).

To qualify, Americans must have received all required doses of a Health Canada-approved COVID-19 vaccine (new window) 14 days prior to entering Canada, and only U.S. citizens and permanent residents residing in and travelling from the United States are allowed in.

Americans must submit their travel information — including vaccination documents — using the ArriveCAN app (new window) or by registering online (new window) within 72 hours before their arrival.

With files from Katie Simpson and Sophia Harris