N.B. soldier found guilty of secretly feeding troops cannabis-laced cupcakes
Bombardier Chelsea Cogswell of Base Gagetown faces maximum of 5 years in prison
A New Brunswick soldier accused of giving cannabis-laced cupcakes to troops on a live-fire training exercise has been found guilty of nine charges.
Bombardier Chelsea Cogswell was convicted Wednesday of eight counts of administering a noxious substance to soldiers without their consent and one count of behaving in a disgraceful manner.
A 10th charge of committing an act to the prejudice of good order and discipline, which is a lesser offence than behaving in a disgraceful manner, was stayed.
Military Judge Cmdr. Sandra Sukstorf delivered her decision to a full courtroom Wednesday morning at 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown in Oromocto, N.B.
Cogswell was found to have put cannabis into cupcakes she baked and distributed to soldiers in July 2018 when they were on a live-fire exercise. She didn't tell them about the cannabis.
Cogswell faces a maximum of five years in prison, according to the prosecution.
She will be sentenced on Nov. 16.
Her father was in attendance for the verdict at her court martial Wednesday.
