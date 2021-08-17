'Hard to do anything but pray': Afghans living in Sask. reflect on Taliban takeover

Sadat remembers what it was like coming to Canada as a refugee the last time militants took over Afghanistan in the late 1990s.

But this time he's monitoring the turmoil on social media from the safety of his Saskatoon home as relatives offer text message updates of the rush to prepare.

They tried to get money from the banks but the banks were all closed — there was no taxi, there was no transportation. People left their cars in the middle of the street before the Taliban came, Sadat told CBC's Saskatoon Morning on Monday.

It's hard to do anything but pray for them.

The Taliban swept into Kabul on Sunday (new window) after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. It ended a two-decade campaign that saw Canada, the U.S. and their allies try to transform Afghanistan.

The Canadian government — along with more than 60 others around the world — signed a statement later that night, saying those who want to leave Afghanistan must be allowed to, and airports and border crossings need to remain open.

Those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan bear responsibility — and accountability — for the protection of human life and property, and for the immediate restoration of security and civil order, the statement read.

On Monday, thousands of Afghans rushed onto the tarmac of Kabul's international airport (new window)— some so desperate to escape the insurgency they held onto an American military jet. At least seven people died, U.S. officials said.

Saskatoon's Sangin Niazi said she and her family are keeping in touch with relatives back home in Afghanistan as the Taliban takes control of the country. Photo: (Submitted by Sangin Naizi)

Despite the Taliban claiming it doesn't want to hurt Afghan civilians, Niazi said many don't trust its government.

Before fleeing the country in 1998, Niazi said she watched as, under its rule, schools were closed to girls and women weren't allowed to go to work.

I have no hope that girls will have freedom and be happy again [in Afghanistan] so I'm worried about them, she said.

We were thinking that this country would get better — that people would at least have freedom and a peaceful life, but I don't have hope on the Taliban.

Jessie Anton (new window) · CBC News