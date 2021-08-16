Hundreds of properties evacuated in B.C.'s Interior as winds spur growth in wildfires

The City of Armstrong, about 75 kilometres north of Kelowna, issued an evacuation alert for the entire community of roughly 5,000 as the White Rock Lake fire burned about 20 kilometres outside of town.

Some of the largest and most dangerous fires are burning in the southern Interior in the Kamloops fire centre where most of the new evacuation orders have been issued.

The Okanagan Indian Band near Vernon issued an evacuation order for more than 80 properties (new window) Sunday afternoon. Around the same time, the nearby Spallumcheen Township upgraded an evacuation alert for dozens of properties to an evacuation order (new window).

And on Sunday evening, the City of Kamloops issued " href="http://ow.ly/M6ev30rR7Js ">an evacuation alert for 734 proprieties in several neighbourhoods as the Tremont Creek wildfire (new window) grew. The entire town of Merritt, four hours northeast of Vancouver, was also put on evacuation alert due to the Lytton Creek wildfire.

Meantime, the White Rock Lake fire (new window) is currently burning out of control and estimated at about 622 square kilometres.

WATCH | B.C. residents assess wildfire damage as winds pick up:

The strong winds and heavy smoke grounded air support crews working on the northeast flank of the fire in the Naswhito Creek area.

Fire information officer Erika Berg says wind gusts reaching up to 60 kilometres per hour saw flames jump containment lines in multiple areas.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District said it would issue an evacuation order for all areas of Cherry Creek south of the Trans Canada Highway, near Kamloops, as well as properties on the south side of the highway in the Tobiano area.

It also issued an evacuation order for 656 properties (new window) in the Lower Nicola area north of Merritt due to the Lytton Creek wildfire (new window) burning nearby.

Meanwhile, the Central Okanagan Emergency Centre said a new wildfire in West Kelowna — the Mount Law wildfire (new window) — has started near Highway 97C. It later declared a state of emergency for the city due to the fast-moving fire.

It also issued an evacuation order for dozens of properties in the immediate area of the fire.

Early Sunday evening, Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt, just a couple hours drive east of Vancouver, was closed (new window) in both directions due to wildfire activity in the area.

The province issued a release (new window) Sunday evening warning travellers that highways in B.C.'s Interior could be closed, with limited notice, due to wildfire.

Potential for growth

Earlier in the day, Berg called the gusty winds a challenge for firefighters and residents, saying they were fanning the flames of blazes in the southern and Interior regions.

Berg said many of the bigger fires of note grew overnight, including the Tremont Creek fire (new window), which led to the evacuation of the district of Logan Lake and the nearby Highland Valley Copper Mine (new window).

What we're anticipating for today is for it to be windy, more windy than yesterday, which will likely result in increased fire activity and potential for growth, Berg said.

We did see the winds as forecasted and they did challenge our containment.

Berg said there are about 270 active wildfires burning in the province, with a total of just under 7,000 square kilometres of land scorched.

Less than 10 square kilometres of land had burned by this time last year, she said, describing 2020 as a particularly quiet year for wildfires.

Berg said the current burned area is about seven times greater than the 10-year average, which is about 1,770 square kilometres.

The two most active years for the service were 2017, when about 12,000 square kilometres of land charred, and 2018, when about 13,500 square kilometres burned.

Anyone placed under an evacuation order should leave the area immediately.

Evacuation centres have been set up throughout the province to assist anyone evacuating from a community under threat from a wildfire. To find the centre closest to you, visit the Emergency Management B.C (new window). website.

Evacuees are encouraged to register with Emergency Support Services (new window) online, whether or not they access services at an evacuation centre.

