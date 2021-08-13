New federal centre will focus on francophone immigration in southeastern N.B.

The federal government will spend $12.9 million over four years to create a Centre for Innovation on Francophone Immigration and Economic Prosperity, two New Brunswick MPs announced Friday.

The centre will provide quality settlement services by and for francophones, said Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc, the MP for Beausejour,

Our future very much depends on successful immigration to Canada.

He said the centre's goal would be to recruit, settle and retain immigrants.

Since the departure six years ago of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, immigration in the area has risen and demand is there, said Ginette Petitpas Taylor, the MP for Moncton.

We certainly needed to have an IRCC presence within our area, she said.

She said that in the next decade, 17,000 workers are expected to retire from the greater Moncton area.

We desperately need new blood and fresh thinking of new Canadians, and we need the promise of the future their children offer, she said. I see it every day with newcomers who reach up to our office and the world wants to come here.

Open next year

LeBlanc said the government will allocate $6 million a year to keep the bilingual centre running permanently. He said the centre will employ between 30 and 40 public workers.

The office is expected to open in early 2022, five or six months from now.

It'll be bilingual and will have dynamic young women and men who want to serve the government of Canada and Canadians.

The only Immigration Canada office now in New Brunswick is in Fredericton.

CBC News with files from Radio-Canada