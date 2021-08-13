Federal government to require vaccinations for all federal public servants, air and train passengers

While Canada's vaccination rate is among the highest in the world — 81 per cent of all eligible Canadians have had at least one dose — Alghabra said the country must do better.

We need to reach as many Canadians as we possibly can, he said.

The vaccine will be mandatory for federal employees and those working in some federally regulated industries (airlines and railways, among others) in an effort to boost stalled vaccination rates. The government says it also expects that other employers in federally regulated sectors — like banking, broadcasting and telecommunication — will require vaccination for their employees.

There are more than 300,000 federal public servants and hundreds of thousands more people are working in industries that fall under the federal labour code.

Alghabra said the government will work expeditiously with public service unions and employers to get the mandate in place by the end of October, if not sooner.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra: "Vaccine requirements ... will hasten Canada's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic." (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press) Photo: (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

This is not a recommendation. Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc said that all public servants and some employees in federally regulated sectors must comply with the vaccine mandate or risk losing their jobs.

This is a mandatory requirement to go to work in a federal workplace or work in the government of Canada, he said.

Obviously, there will be certain individuals for medical reasons that will not be able to be vaccinated and the appropriate officials will work with them to ensure that the appropriate measures are in place.

WATCH: Unvaccinated adults driving COVID-19 case increase in Canada

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

Fin du widget Widget. Retourner au début du widget ?

Beyond the mandatory vaccination requirement for federal employees, Alghabra said, a similar mandate will be extended to certain travellers.

Starting soon, all commercial air travellers and passengers on interprovincial trains and large marine vessels with overnight accommodations (such as cruise ships) will have to be vaccinated, Alghabra said. He said accommodations will be made for those few who are unable to be vaccinated, such as testing and screening.

Vaccine requirements in the transportation sector will help protect the safety of employees, their families, passengers, their communities and all Canadians. And more broadly, it will hasten Canada's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Asked when these measures for travellers would take effect, Alghabra said the government is developing a measured and practical approach to requiring vaccines in these sectors as quickly as possible.

With a fourth wave of new infections poised to hit Canada in the coming weeks, experts say (new window) boosting vaccine coverage will protect the country's health care system from again being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.

To date, the vast majority of new infections have been among the unvaccinated, even though they make up an increasingly smaller segment of the population.

There have been a number of breakthrough cases among the fully vaccinated but early data suggest those with two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are much less likely to require hospitalization or die from the virus.

Proponents of mandatory shots maintain it's the best way to develop herd immunity, protect the collective health of Canadians and rid the country of a very serious disease. Almost universal vaccine coverage has eradicated other diseases, such as polio and tetanus.

Critics, meanwhile, say that requiring vaccines is a heavy-handed approach that could lead to discrimination against the unvaccinated.

Before the mandate was announced Friday, Conservative MP David Yurdiga, who represents Fort McMurray, Alta. in the Commons, said a government plan to make vaccination mandatory for federal bureaucrats was another example of the Liberals using severe government overreach for political gain.

Yurdiga said forcing these workers to get a vaccine is a tyrannical idea that should give all Canadians pause.

Canadians deserve the right to liberty, whether they choose to be vaccinated or not. Mandating the vaccine as a requirement to work would be the beginning of a slippery slope, Yurdiga said.

The MP said such a policy would punish Canadians for what they choose to do with their bodies.

While there's certain to be resistance from some circles, at least one federal public service union said Friday it's open to the mandate.

Debi Daviau is president of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada, which represents 60,000 bureaucrats across the country. She said in a media statement that the union welcomes all efforts to increase vaccination coverage in Canada.

That includes a vaccine policy in the federal government that makes vaccines more accessible to our members and accommodates legitimate reasons for which an employee may not be vaccinated.

Mark Porter, executive vice-president of people and culture at WestJet, said the airline would be working diligently to implement the government's policy on mandatory vaccines for airline employees.

Vaccinations are the most effective way to ensure the safety of our guests and employees, while curbing the spread of COVID-19, he said, promising to work with employees who may have questions about the new requirement.

Goldy Hyder, president and CEO of the Business Council of Canada, said requiring vaccines for some workers is "absolutely the right thing to do.

These measures should be implemented as soon as possible so that Canada can avoid further pandemic-related economic disruption, he said.

We must do better if we hope to avert a significant fourth wave. Canadians and Canadian businesses cannot endure any more lockdowns.

John Paul Tasker (new window) · CBC News