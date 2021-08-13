Inuvialuit organization takes control of storied Canadian reindeer herd

The IRC, which was established to represent beneficiaries of the 1984 Inuvialuit Final Agreement, announced last week that an agreement was met to transfer the complete ownership of the herd from Kunnek Resource Development Corporation to the Inuvialuit Community Economic Development Organization.

We've been indirectly, directly engaged for decades, said Duane Ningaqsiq Smith, IRC chair and CEO.

It's a crucial resource that we recognize in the region, especially when it comes to food security.

Reindeer arrived here in 1935

The first group of reindeer were herded to the Mackenzie Delta in the Northwest Territories by Saami herders and Alaska Natives in March of 1935, after a long journey that originated on the other side of the world.

The reindeer were brought to the area by the Canadian government to address a shortage of caribou.

The herd, which originated in Russia, had been transported from Norway to New York City by steamship; to Seattle by train; and north to Alaska, again by ship.

Although the reindeer arrived in the Mackenzie Delta in 1935, it was actually a five-year journey to herd them from the northern United States.

Duane Smith, chair of the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, said the reindeer herd is a crucial resource in the region and a part of local history. 'My grandad as well was involved with the herding when they lived at Reindeer Station,' he recalled. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC) Photo: (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

The herd ranges between 2, 200 to 2,800 reindeer, Smith said.

According to a media release dated Aug. 6, the Inuvialuit Community Economic Development Organization, with the help of an Inuvialuit reindeer herding team, will manage the revitalization of the herd with the goal to grow the herd to a sustainable processing level.

Smith said they're currently putting a strategy together to reach the goal of providing meat to beneficiaries of the Inuvialuit Final Agreement, as part of the corporation's commitment to strengthen food security and food sovereignty.

Smith said they also hope to provide food processing courses to residents so they can learn how to make different products out of reindeer.

