Workers wanted: One-third of Wood Buffalo businesses struggling to recruit staff

Unfortunately, Austin is feeling neither of those things as she struggles to find workers for her spa, a situation that was difficult before the pandemic and is downright impossible now.

It's been very rough, but in order to make revenue, we need service providers, said Austin, who has resorted to expensive tactics — increased advertising and signing bonuses — during a time that's already quite difficult.

We're spending $1,000 a month on Indeed, said Austin. We have increased our wages by about 25 per cent, just trying to be more competitive than the major centres.

And Austin isn't alone.

According to a new study, about one-third of employers in Wood Buffalo are struggling to recruit employees.

The study surveyed 245 employers, which represent about 14 per cent of businesses in Wood Buffalo — but those businesses provide jobs for 37,729 people, or about 48 per cent of all employees in the region.

About 28 per cent of employers said they had employees who voluntarily left the company in the last year. The areas with the highest turnover were the petroleum and gas industries, as well as security guards, heavy equipment operators and truck drivers.

There are approximately 3,100 open positions, which is a 3.9 per cent vacancy rate.

The highest vacancy rate was in food and accommodation services at 19.3 per cent.

The survey was completed by Applications Management Consulting Ltd. and facilitated by Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo Economic Development & Tourism.

Some of the challenges are attracting workers post-pandemic, difficulty with relocating skilled workers, relocating workers to remote locations, and the loss of the Northern Living Allowance for child-care workers.