Ontario reports 324 new COVID-19 cases, roughly 72% in those unvaccinated

According to the Ministry of Health, 234 of the infections, or roughly 72 per cent, were in people who have not been vaccinated against the virus.

Fifty-eight cases, or about 18 per cent were in fully vaccinated individuals, while 32 were people who had only had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Today's count marks a sixth straight day in the province with more than 300 new cases.

The seven-day average climbed to 332, it's highest point since June 21.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update (new window):

Tests completed in the last 24 hours: 24,772.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 1.7 per cent.

Active cases: 2,611.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 108, down one from yesterday. Seventy patients were on ventilators.

Death toll: 9,412

Vaccinations: 48,307 doses were administered Tuesday. More than 72 per cent of those aged 12 and older have had both shots.

Ontario: New daily cases of COVID-19 Photo: Ontario Ministry of Health/CBC

Ontario Liberals join calls for vaccine mandates, certificate

Meanwhile, the Ontario Liberals joined the opposition NDP in calling on the provincial government to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for health-care and education workers, and introduce a vaccine certification system.

In a letter dated Wednesday, Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca asked for an urgent meeting with Premier Doug Ford and requested that representatives of all of the province's major political parties be invited.

The letter notes that the Ontario Medical Association, the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario and the Ontario Long-term Care Association have all publicly called for mandatory vaccines (new window) for health and education workers in the province.

All three organizations cited the threat posed by the highly infectious delta variant, and noted significant portions of the province's population remain unvaccinated against the virus.

Dr. Michael Warner, an emergency physician in Toronto, said that while the vaccines have worked to decouple ICU admissions from daily case counts, the presence of delta and emerging evidence of a fourth wave mean that hospitals could face a heavy burden in the fall.

If this occurs in Ontario, it will have been almost completely preventable, he said in a video posted to Twitter.

I really don't understand why the government is sitting on the sidelines, waiting to see if this will happen. They need to act today to maximize uptake of vaccination, Warner continued. The best way to achieve that is with a vaccine mandate for health and education workers and a provincewide vaccine certificate, he added.

From my perspective it is straightforward and every day we wait matters because the person who is vaccinated today won't be immune for at least 30 days and our COVID situation will be materially different a month from now, he said.

So let's get on with this and continue with the positive momentum we have so far.

Ford and Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott have repeatedly said the government has no intention of mandating vaccines. Rather, it will strongly encourage all eligible residents to get both shots.

CBC News