Saint John resettlement agency prepares for newcomers as borders open

Kathryn Melvin, the general manager of Newcomer and Community Connections with the YMCA of Greater Saint John, said tht as borders open, newcomer arrivals will likely be compressed over the next five months.

We're always looking for people to help welcome new families to our community and show them around, she said.

Volunteers are really key.

Saint John expects 100 newcomers

The YMCA is expecting at least 100 government-assisted refugees in the next week few months from countries, such as Somalia, Syria and Rwanda.

We don't know about the numbers for sure but things are picking up, said Melvin.

To prepare for the arrival of refugees and economic immigrants and to increase capacity, the YMCA has hired new employees for their settlement and resettlement teams.

Finding housing always a challenge

Melvin said one of the biggest challenges will be trying to find housing to resettle new families.

We're constantly reaching out to local landlords and getting a sense of what is available in the community that is safe and affordable housing.

Another challenge is finding volunteers who can be interpreters.

There is a barrier there for language services. That's something we're advocating for..

More services and more support needed

Victoria Esses, a professor of migration studies at Western University, said application processing for potential new immigrants is speeding up because the federal government is trying to meet its target of over 400,000 immigrants per year for the next three years.

I can imagine that we are going to need more services, more support and probably more volunteers, she said.

According to Esses, a similar scenario existed in 2015 and 2016 with the increased number of Syrian refugees.

Esses said there has been a big push to give permanent residency to immigrants who are already in Canada, including international students and temporary foreign workers.

Another change Canada has implemented this year to boost immigrant numbers is the planned acceptance of a record number of parents and grandparents as immigrants.

This year, there will be 30,000 spots available, compared to the usual 10,000 to 20,000.

There is a recognition that family is important and family sponsorship is important, Melvin said. And that category has such a demand.

This often determines the success of an immigrant in a foreign country, she said.

Some people arrive here with loved ones left behind, and it can really affect the success of their settlement and their overall mental health and well-being.

Increased racism a concern

Esses said another concern she has is that some Canadians will fall into the trap that seemed to grow during the pandemic, of negative attitudes toward immigrants.

We have seen some evidence of increased racism, including anti-Asian attitudes and Islamophobia during the pandemic, she said.

We can't afford to let these negative attitudes infiltrate our society as we are rebuilding because Canada depends on immigration.

With files from Information Morning Saint John

