Public health orders loosened Saturday to levels not seen since last summer

The update on Monday has data from three days: 29 new cases were reported for Saturday, 45 for Sunday and 25 for Monday. Manitoba no longer updates its COVID-19 dashboard on weekends and holidays.

A woman in her 60s from Winnipeg died on the weekend due to an infection from an unspecified variant of concern.

The provincial test positivity rate has risen to 2.5 per cent from 1.9 per cent on Aug. 6, the last day it was reported.

The number of people in hospital due to the coronavirus is 89, down from 92 a few days ago. The number of people in intensive care is 14, down one since Friday.

Among the 25 cases reported for Monday, the majority are in the Winnipeg and Southern health regions, where eight cases each were identified.

Four cases were found in the Northern Health Region, three in Interlake-Eastern and two in Prairie Mountain Health.

Most new cases are in unvaccinated people, said Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer. Those people also make up most of the severe cases requiring hospitalization right now.

Most mandated restrictions for businesses were lifted over the weekend.

Almost all restrictions are removed for private gatherings and most businesses, including hair salons, libraries, retail stores, malls and gyms.

Museums, galleries and movie theatres can still only have 50 per cent capacity but can open up to unvaccinated people.

The new health orders also allow more people at religious services, weddings and funerals.

Restaurants and bars no longer need to ensure space between tables and people dining are not required to eat with only those in their household.

Masks are no longer required but are strongly recommended for people who are unvaccinated. They are still necessary when going into hospitals, personal care homes and some other health-care settings (new window).

Masks will be strongly recommended, but not mandatory, when students return to in-class learning on Sept. 7.

Also on Saturday, the province moved to the lower level in its pandemic response system (new window).

In announcing that decision last week, the province said most markers suggest the spread of COVID-19 in Manitoba has slowed to a point where it is safe to downgrade from the restricted (orange) level to the caution (yellow) level.

The Manitoba government no longer holds news conferences daily to update the COVID case numbers, although data is available on its online dashboard (new window). That is no longer updated over the weekend, however.

As of Monday, the total number of Manitobans who have died from COVID-19 is 1,184.

