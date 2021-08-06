Canadian women's soccer team delivers thrilling Olympic gold-medal victory over Sweden

After back-to-back bronze medals at the last two Games, Canada defeated Sweden 3-2 on penalty kicks in a thrilling finish to win the gold medal in Tokyo.

After Canadian goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé denied Jonna Andersson's attempt, Julia Grosso scored the winner to end it.

Sweden's Stina Blackstenius opened the scoring in the 34th minute, but Jessie Fleming equalized from the penalty spot in the 67th minute.

Canada won bronze at the 2012 London Games and finished third again at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Devin Heroux (new window) · CBC Sports with files from The Canadian Press