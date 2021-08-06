  1. Home
Canada wins Olympic bronze in men's 4x100m relay

Canada also earned bronze in event at 2016 Rio Olympics

Filippo Tortu of Team Italy, left, beats Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake of Team Great Britain, third from left, and Canada's Andre De Grasse, fifth from left, across the finish line to win the gold medal in the men's 4x100m relay final on Friday at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. Great Britain took silver while Canada claimed bronze.

Photo: Getty Images / Matthias Hangst

The Canadian men's 4x100-metre relay team has captured Olympic bronze in Friday's final at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown, Brendon Rodney and Jerome Blake finished in 37.70 seconds, behind Italy, who won gold with 37.50, and Great Britain, who took silver with 37.51.

De Grasse ran the anchor leg and put his team into medal position, racing past the Chinese and Jamaican teams, who finished in 37.79 and 37.84, respectively.

