  1. Home
  2. Sports

Moh Ahmed wins his 1st Olympic track medal, earning silver for Canada in men's 5,000 metres

National record holder crosses finish line in 12:58.61 behind Cheptegei

Moh Ahmed of St. Catharines, Ont., won an Olympic silver medal in the men's 5,000 metres on Friday in Tokyo.

Moh Ahmed of St. Catharines, Ont., won an Olympic silver medal in the men's 5,000 metres on Friday in Tokyo.

Photo: Getty Images / Christian Petersen

RCI

Canadian record holder. North America's fastest 5,000-metre runner of all time. And now, an Olympic medallist

Moh Ahmed of St. Catharines, Ont., charged to the finish line to earn silver on Friday in Tokyo, posting a time of 12 minutes 58.61 seconds on a hot and humid evening at Olympic Stadium.

More to come

WATCH | CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo offers fun facts about Canada's athletics team:

Headlines