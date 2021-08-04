  1. Home
Andre De Grasse wins Olympic gold in men's 200m fina

Olympic Games Morning has live analysis of the race

Canada's Andre De Grasse reacts after finishing first in a men's 200-metre semifinal heat on Tuesday in Tokyo. De Grasse posted a new Canadian record and personal best time of 19.73 seconds.

Photo: Getty Images / Michael Steele

Andre De Grasse is now an Olympic champion.  

The 26-year-old from Markham, Ont., posted a time of 19.62 seconds in the 200-metre final on Wednesday at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, capturing the one medal that had eluded him until now: gold.

De Grasse now has five career medals at the Games — he's won a medal in every event he's competed in at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics. 

It's the first time a Canadian man has won the 200 since Percy Williams did it in 1928 at the Games in Amsterdam — and it's only the third time in the history of the Olympics a Canadian has captured the gold medal in the event. 

More to come.

