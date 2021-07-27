Disney to close almost all of its stores in Canada by next month

The iconic chain announced in March that it planned to close 60 locations across North America this year, but had no specific comment on its Canadian locations, which at the time numbered 18.

While consumer behaviour has shifted toward online shopping, the global pandemic has changed what consumers expect from a retailer, the company's statement at the time said. Disney will remain flexible in its approach and continue to evolve its retail strategy to best meet the needs of consumers when and where they want.

Since then, two stores in B.C. and one in Ontario have closed. It now appears as though all the remaining stores are slated to close down within weeks.

The chain currently has three locations in Vancouver, two in Calgary, two in Edmonton, one in Winnipeg, one in Ottawa five in the Greater Toronto Area and two elsewhere in Ontario. According to the store locator map (new window) on the company's Canadian website, all but two of the GTA stores say they will be closed as of Aug. 18.

A spokesperson for Disney did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the fate of the two GTA stores not apparently slated for closure according to the chain's website: one in the Eaton Centre downtown, and one in Scarborough in the eastern end of the city.

