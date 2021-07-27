Canada's Maude Charron wins Olympic weightlifting gold

She lifted 105 kilograms in the snatch, and 131 in the clean and jerk to win Canada's second gold medal of the Tokyo Games.

Charron led the field after the snatch portion of the event, and waited as her competitors pushed the barbell weight heavier and heavier through the clean and jerk.

She initially declared 122 kilograms for her clean and jerk, but went to 128 on her first attempt but lost her balance and failed.

The Rimouski, Que., lifter didn't have much time to recover, immediately getting back on the clock as the last remaining competitor at 128 kilograms. Having used up much of the two-minute clock, Charron made no mistake on her second attempt, lifting 128 kilograms and vaulting herself into the lead.

After Great Britain's Sarah Davies upped her third declared weight to 133 kilograms, Charron was on the clock to lift 131 for her last attempt of the competition, despite already being in the lead.

Charron got the bar to her shoulders cleanly, heaved, and hoisted the 131-kilogram weight up and above her head, belting out a scream of triumph as she extended her lead to an unreachable margin, with Davies unable to catch her even with a successful lift.

Davies ultimately failed at 133-kilograms, dropping her to fifth place. Italy's Giorgia Bordignon won silver. Bronze went to Chinese Tapiai's Chen Wen-Huei.

Nick Murray (new window)