Former chief of the defence staff Jonathan Vance charged with obstruction of justice

Former chief of defence staff Jonathan Vance has been charged with one count of obstruction of justice related to an ongoing military investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service, CFNIS, announced the charge against Vance Thursday.

The service said it could not provide details about what is alleged to have taken place, but that it happened sometime after the CFNIS began investigating Vance on February 4, 2021.

It was during the course of this investigation that the obstruction of justice is alleged to have occurred, CFNIS said in a news release.

More to come...

