Over 10,000 Amazon rainforest species risk extinction, landmark report warns

More than 10,000 species of plants and animals are at high risk of extinction due to the destruction of the Amazon rainforest — 35 per cent of which has already been deforested or degraded, according to the draft of a landmark scientific report published on Wednesday.

Produced by the Science Panel for the Amazon (SPA), the report brings together research on the world's largest rainforest from 200 scientists from across the globe.

It is the most detailed assessment of the state of the forest to date and both makes clear the vital role the Amazon plays in global climate and the profound risks it is facing.

Cutting deforestation and forest degradation to zero in less than a decade is critical, the report said. It also called for massive restoration of already destroyed areas.

The rainforest is a vital bulwark against climate change both for the carbon it absorbs and what it stores. According to the report, the soil and vegetation of the Amazon hold about 200 billion tonnes of carbon, more than five times the world's annual CO2 emissions.

Furthermore, the report said the continued destruction caused by human interference in the Amazon puts more than 8,000 endemic plants and 2,300 animals at high risk of extinction.

'Narrow window' for change, scientist warns

Science shows humans face potentially irreversible and catastrophic risks due to multiple crises, including climate change and biodiversity decline, said University of Brasilia professor Mercedes Bustamante, in a statement published by the SPA.

There is a narrow window of opportunity to change this trajectory, she said. The fate of Amazon is central to the solution to the global crises.

In Brazil, deforestation has surged since right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro took office in 2019, reaching a 12-year high last year and drawing international outcry from foreign governments and the public.

Bolsonaro has called for mining and agriculture in protected areas of the Amazon and has weakened environmental enforcement agencies, which environmentalists and scientists say has directly resulted in the rising destruction.

A week ago, neighbouring Colombia reported that deforestation rose eight per cent in 2020 versus 2019 — to 171,685 hectares. Nearly 64 per cent of the destruction took place in the country's Amazon region.

According to the report, of the Amazon basin's original size, 18 per cent has already been deforested — mostly for agriculture and illegal timber. Another 17 per cent has been degraded.

WATCH | Satellite monitoring shows Amazon released more carbon than it stored:

Some spots emit more carbon than they absorb

The destruction may threaten the very ability of the rainforest to function as a carbon sink, with potentially devastating results for the global climate change.

A separate study published in the journal Nature on Wednesday showed that some parts of the Amazon are emitting more carbon than they absorb, based on measurements of carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide taken from above the rainforest between 2010 and 2018.

Lead author Luciana Gatti, a scientist at Brazil's Inpe space research agency, suggests the increased carbon emissions in southeastern Amazonia — where deforestation is fierce — is not only the result of fires and direct destruction, but also due to rising tree mortality as severe drought and higher temperatures become more common.

