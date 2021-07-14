Woe, Canada: U.S. lawmakers lament skilled immigrants moving north

American immigration laws have gathered dust for decades. Reform efforts have stalled amid partisan bickering. Businesses warn it's costing the country talent.

And that's why some U.S. politicians cast a jealous glance northward on Tuesday.

A group of lawmakers held a congressional hearing titled (new window), Oh, Canada! How Outdated U.S. Immigration Policies Push Top Talent to Other Countries, in a misspelled reference to the national anthem.

It was an event ostensibly intended to seek lessons from Canada's experience but wound up casting a spotlight on factors stymying U.S. immigration reform.

Democratic politicians who organized the hearing warned of a reverse brain-drain. They said the U.S. must make it easier to draw skilled workers.

One California lawmaker, Rep. Zoe Lofgren, whose district includes Silicon Valley, shared a news article that said (new window) tech employment is growing slower in her area than in Toronto, Montreal and Edmonton.

California Rep. Zoe Lofgren, seen here at a 2019 hearing, warned Tuesday that tech employment is growing a faster in Canadian cities than in Silicon Valley, in her district Photo: Tom Brenner/Reuters

She blamed a confusing American immigration system — defined by lotteries, annual caps on visas and company-driven sponsorships of candidates.

Is it any wonder why talented workers are moving to Canada? asked Lofgren.

We're stuck in a time warp. It's like driving around with a 30-year-old paper map while others easily navigate the road with turn-by-turn directions from their smartphones. And we're falling behind as a result.

She told a story about a fellow alumnus from her alma mater, Stanford University, with rare computer skills; he spent years in the U.S. as a temporary worker; he paid $4 million in taxes in the U.S.; still, he never managed to get permanent residency.

He eventually moved to Canada.

Another Democrat fumed that some of the ideas Canada uses to attract educated workers are actually American ideas — ones the U.S. never implemented.

U.S. President George W. Bush, seen here at a 2007 event on immigration reform. His effort stalled, as did efforts by Barack Obama and Donald Trump. Photo: Larry Downing/Reuters

Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York specifically referred to Canada's visa program for startup companies (new window) modelled on part of a decade-old U.S. bill (new window) that stalled in Congress.

He also alluded to Canada's express entry visa (new window) and two-week visas (new window) for coveted workers, and its Global Talent Stream (new window) program for companies.

A glimpse into a stalled debate

Those who have been failed by the U.S. immigration system are now turning to Canada, Nadler said.

The results are paying off — with Toronto earning the moniker 'the Silicon Valley of the North.'

The hearing offered evidence of why American reform efforts have kept (new window) stalling — even now (new window). It was apparent in questions raised by the different parties at the meeting, held by the House of Representatives' justice committee.

The country's political parties have clashing priorities.

Rep. Tom McClintock, a California Republican, said the meeting's focus was a mistake. He also suggested Canada's economy has little to teach the U.S. Photo: Andrew Harnik/The Associated Press

Republican politicians face pressure from their voters to tighten the southern border and control migration as a first objective. Democrats, meanwhile, prioritize granting a path to citizenship for past migrants.

As a result, the parties have been incapable of reaching an agreement on any plan that could get the supermajority required (new window) to pass both chambers of Congress.

Donald Trump also talked (new window) about emulating Canada's immigration points system. It went nowhere. Just like it did under Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

With efforts at wide-ranging reform seemingly stuck again, Democrats are hoping to use a budget bill (new window) to pass some limited changes, and perhaps grant status to the young migrants known as Dreamers (new window).

At the hearing, Republicans suggested Democrats have their priorities backward.

Several complained about its focus: instead of Canada, they said, lawmakers should be talking about Mexico and what Republicans characterize as a migration crisis on the southern border (new window).

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, seen here last year, says it's frustrating that U.S. ideas for visas haven't been passed, but that Canada has implemented them. Photo: Susan Walsh/Pool via Reuters

Copy Canada? Why?

One California Republican said the majority party is pursuing the wrong ideas.

Tom McClintock said Democrats are focusing on immigration changes coveted by the corporate community — the chance to bring in more foreign workers whom they can hire at low wages, he said.

This Congress … places Americans last, McClintock said. And it places foreign labour and the big corporations … first.

He also took a dig at the notion that the United States should be relying on Canada for economic lessons: he said the U.S. had higher economic growth (new window) than Canada before the pandemic, far higher worker salaries (new window), and a far lower unemployment rate (new window).

Comparing their economy to ours for some reason doesn't seem terribly appealing to me, McClintock said. But that may be just me.

Furthermore, U.S. immigration levels actually remain far higher than Canada's in absolute numbers. The U.S. attracts slightly more immigrants from Canada (new window) than Canada attracts from the U.S (new window).

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to tech-sector employees in San Francisco in 2018 about immigrating to Canada. His government, like Stephen Harper's before him, introduced reforms to speed up immigration for skilled workers. Photo: Jeff Chiu/The Associated Press

On the other side of the ledger, the U.S. immigration rate has slowed significantly (new window) in recent years and the country attracts a far lower share of immigrants than Canada as a percentage of overall population.

That trend accelerated during the Trump years as Canada experienced its largest spike (new window) in skilled immigration in decades.

What witnesses said

Witnesses at the hearing expressed alarm at the current trajectory.

Stuart Anderson, a former official in the George W. Bush administration and executive director of a Washington-area think-tank on trade and immigration, said the number of Indian students has plunged at U.S. universities and surged in Canada.

Canada views immigration as essential for economic growth, said the prepared text (new window) of Anderson's remarks.

"The world has changed since [the last major U.S. immigration reform (new window) in] 1990. U.S. immigration policy has not."

He warned of potential long-term consequences. He said his own research indicates that immigrants created more than half of the U.S.'s billion-dollar startups.

And all the key players who helped create Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, he said, were immigrants to the U.S. — including Canadian-born Derrick Rossi (new window) of Harvard University.

Another witness lamented that the U.S., of all places, still uses a paper-based system rather than computers to process immigration applications. She said that causes delays.

The mentality of the U.S. system is often based on detecting fraud, rather than seeking talent, said Jennifer Grundy Young, the head of a technology trade organization.

She supplied written testimony (new window) that included the story of a colleague and her husband. They spent 18 years in the U.S. on work visas, never managed to get permanent residency, and moved to Toronto where they're recruiting others to come to Canada.

Make no mistake, the Canadians have come to compete, said the submission from Grundy Young, the CEO of the Technology Councils of North America.

Author Alexander Panetta (new window)