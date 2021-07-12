The United States stands with the people of Cuba in their call for freedom and relief from the coronavirus pandemic and decades of repression, President Joe Biden said on Monday as the streets of Havana appeared quiet a day after rare public protests.

Global Affairs Canada, meanwhile, said it is closely monitoring the situation in Cuba and concerned by recent events.

Canada supports the right to freedom of expression and assembly and calls on all parties to uphold this fundamental right, a Global Affairs spokesperson told CBC News via email.

Global Affairs Canada urges all sides to exercise restraint and encourages all parties involved in the crisis to engage in peaceful and inclusive dialogue.

Chanting freedom and calling for President Miguel Diaz-Canel to step down, thousands of Cubans joined street protests from Havana to Santiago on Sunday in the biggest anti-government demonstrations on the Communist-run island in decades.

The protests erupted amid Cuba's worst economic crisis since the fall of the Soviet Union, its old ally, and a record surge in coronavirus infections, with people voicing anger over shortages of basic goods, curbs on civil liberties and the authorities' handling of the pandemic.

The Cuban people are bravely asserting fundamental and universal rights. Those rights, including the right of peaceful protest and the right to freely determine their own future, must be respected, Biden said in a statement. The United States calls on the Cuban regime to hear their people and serve their needs at this vital moment rather than enriching themselves.

In a rare show of defiance, thousands of Cubans flocked to the streets in several cities on Sunday with bitter complaints about poverty and rousing demands for freedom. 1:05

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

Fin du widget Widget. Retourner au début du widget ?

Diaz-Canel in a nationally televised address on Monday morning blamed U.S.sanctions, tightened in recent years, for the economic woes likemedicine shortages and power outages that fuelled unusual proteststhis weekend.

At least 80 protesters, activists and independent journalists hadbeen detained across Cuba since Sunday, according to exiled rightsgroup Cubalex.

The sanctions were tightened under the administration of former presidentDonald Trump after his predecessor, Barack Obama, took steps tonormalize U.S. relations with Cuba after decades of acrimony betweenthe countries.

"In the last few weeks the campaign against the Cuban revolution hasincreased in social media, drawing on the problems and shortages weare living," said Diaz-Canel.

He described vandalism seen in some cities as "vulgar, indecent anddelinquent behaviour."

Hundreds rallied on Sunday in Miami, home to a large Cuban population, insupport of the protesters on the Caribbean island nation of 11million inhabitants.

Emigres in Little Havana in Miami expressed solidarity on Sunday after hearing of reports of protests in Cuba. Photo: Maria Alejandra Cardona/Reuters

In Washington, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki rejected Diaz-Canel's characterization of the cause of the unrest.

There's every indication that yesterday's protests were spontaneous expressions of people who are exhausted with the Cuban government's economic mismanagement and repression, she said.

Sporadic incidents, largely peaceful protests

Appearing alongside his cabinet in a televised national address, Diaz-Canel reiterated the peoples' right to defend its system.

Thousands took to the streets in various parts of Havana on Sunday including the historic centre, drowning out groups of government supporters waving the Cuban flag and chanting Fidel.

A person is detained during protests in Havana on Sunday. The protests also brought out those who support the Cuban government. Photo: Reuters

Special forces jeeps, with machine guns mounted on the back were seen throughout the capital and the police presence was heavy even long after most protesters had gone home.

We are going through really difficult times, Miranda Lazara, 53, a dance teacher, who joined the thousands of protesters who marched through Havana. We need a change of system.

Reuters witnesses in Havana protests saw security forces, aided by suspected plain clothes officers, arrest about two dozen protesters. Police used pepper spray and hit some protesters as well as a photographer working for the Associated Press.

In one area of Havana, protesters took out their anger on an empty police car, rolling it over and then throwing stones at it. Elsewhere, they chanted repressors at riot police.

Economic, pandemic woes

Some protesters said they took to the streets to join in after seeing what was happening on social media, which has become an increasingly important factor since the introduction of mobile internet two and a half years ago, although connections were patchy on Sunday.

Amnesty International said it had received with alarm reports of internet blackouts, arbitrary arrests, excessive use of force including police firing on demonstrators." Reuters was unable to immediately independently verify the use of firearms.

People ride by graffiti declaring 'Defending Socialism' in Havana on Monday, where the scene was calm after the previous day's vocal protests. Photo: Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images

The anti-government demonstrations were the largest since the summer of 1994, said Michael Bustamante, an assistant professor of Latin American history at Florida International University.

Only now, they weren't limited to the capital; they didn't even start there, it seems, he said.

Cuba has been experiencing a worsening economic crisis for two years. A combination of sanctions, inefficiencies and the pandemic has shut down tourism and slowed other foreign revenue flows in a country dependent on them to import the bulk of its food, fuel and inputs for agriculture and manufacturing.

The economy contracted 10.9 per cent last year, and two per cent through June. The resulting cash crunch has spawned shortages that have forced Cubans to queue for hours for basic goods throughout the pandemic.

Government supporters hold a photograph of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro during protests against and in support of the government, amid a COVID-19 outbreak, in Havana on Sunday. Photo: Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters

Cuba's president blamed Washington for economic problems, saying his government has been fighting to keep the economy functioning in the face of a policy of economic asphyxiation intended to provoke a social uprising.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador backed Cuba, saying the U.S. economic embargo should be ended.

The truth is that if one wanted to help Cuba, the first thing that should be done is to suspend the blockade of Cuba as the majority of countries in the world are asking, Lopez Obrador told a news conference on Monday.

Reaction from Democratic House Speaker, Cuban-American Republican senator:

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

Fin du widget Widget. Retourner au début du widget ?

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

Fin du widget Widget. Retourner au début du widget ?

Cuba has begun a mass vaccination campaign, with 1.7 million of its 11.2 million residents vaccinated to date and twice that many have received at least one shot in the three-shot process.

Still, the arrival of the delta variant has prompted cases to surge, with health authorities reporting a record 6,923 cases and 47 deaths on Sunday — twice as many as the previous week.

Global Affairs said Canada has provided funding to several projects to help Cuba respond to the pandemic and its impact on vulnerable segments of the population. Most recently, Canada has provided $1 million to the UN's World Food Program to support for vulnerable people in Cuba, Global Affairs said.

With files from CBC News and The Associated Press

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices (new window)|About CBC News (new window)