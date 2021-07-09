Fully vaccinated and yearning to travel? Here are the new rules of the road

But before packing your bags, take note that the pandemic isn't over — and there are still travel rules in place that could affect your trip.

Travel isn't quite the same as pre-COVID, and that's just the reality moving forward for the foreseeable future, said Claire Newell, owner of Travel Best Bets, a travel agency based in Burnaby, B.C.

Here's what you should know before booking your long-awaited vacation.

COVID tests and vaccination requirements

Although vaccinated Canadian travellers are now exempt from quarantine (new window), they're still required (new window) to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test before returning to Canada and must take a second test upon arrival.

Travellers must arrange and pay for their pre-arrival test, which could cost hundreds of dollars (new window), depending on which country they are departing.

Some vacation destinations, such as the United States (new window), Jamaica (new window) and Saint Lucia (new window), also require travellers to provide proof of a negative test upon entry — including those who are vaccinated. So Canadians heading to such destinations must also pay to get a test before departing, which can cost upward of $100 (new window).

It's expensive for the current types of tests that are required pre-flight, that are at the passenger's expense, said Newell.

Passengers getting off international flights at Toronto's Pearson airport are shown getting mandatory COVID-19 tests on Feb. 1, 2021. Photo: Evan Mitsui/CBC

Some sun destinations, such as Mexico (new window) and the Dominican Republic (new window), have no test requirement for entrants; some European countries are now waiving it for fully vaccinated travellers.

On July 1 (new window), the Council of the European Union recommended that member countries lift travel restrictions for Canadian travellers.

Currently, several European countries, including Greece (new window), France (new window) and Italy (new window), are welcoming Canadian travellers and allowing them to skip their required COVID-19 test and any quarantine requirements — if they show proof of vaccination.

So how do Canadians provide proof?

Diodora Bucur, a spokesperson for the EU Delegation to Canada, said the EU is working on a COVID certificate regulation, which will include standard rules for travellers from outside the region.

Until then, member states should be able to accept [foreign]-country [vaccine] certificates, Bucur said in an email.

Travellers should carefully check all entry requirements of their desired destination before booking their ticket, including which types of COVID-19 vaccines a country accepts.

Newell recommends scoping out this destination tracker (new window) — created by the World Tourism Organization and the International Air Transport Association — which outlines travel rules across the globe.

What about domestic travel?

Newell, however, doesn't recommend Canadians go abroad just yet. That's because the federal government's advisory (new window) against non-essential travel abroad is still in place — even with eased quarantine rules for those vaccinated.

The government is still advising us not to be travelling, said Newell.

And that advisory may stay in place for a while, as the delta variant sparks a surge in COVID-19 cases in countries across the globe, including the U.S. (new window) and several European nations (new window).

Claire Newell, owner of Travel Best Bets in Burnaby, B.C., recommends not going abroad until Canada lifts its advisory against non-essential international travel. Photo: clairenewell.com

For now, Newell recommends Canadians focus on domestic destinations. Some airlines are currently offering cheap seats on domestic flights to woo Canadians to return to air travel, she said.

People often get over their fear of travel when there's a very, very cheap deal.

Manitoba (new window) and the Atlantic provinces still require certain visitors to quarantine, but exempt vaccinated travellers. The exception is Prince Edward Island, which will start exempting vaccinated travellers on July 18 (new window).

What about travel insurance?

Many insurance providers have reinstated medical coverage (new window) for COVID-19-related illnesses while travelling abroad.

But Toronto-based travel insurance broker Martin Firestone said it's currently impossible to get COVID-19-related cancellation coverage — because COVID-19 is now a known problem.

My biggest concern is that should we have another [COVID-19] wave … there would be no coverage from a cancellation perspective, if the sole reason is COVID, said Firestone.

However, he said, one major insurance provider has indicated to him it will reinstate COVID-19-related cancellation coverage once Canada lifts its travel advisory, and that other providers could follow suit.

Canadians booking cruises also won't be able to get COVID-19 medical coverage at this time, Firestone said, because the government currently advises Canadians to avoid all cruise-ship travel (new window) outside the country.

If you came down with COVID on that cruise ship, you are screwed, he said.

New flight rules

If travellers do have to cancel their travel plans, Air Canada (new window), WestJet (new window) and Air Transat (new window) are each offering to waive their change fee for flights purchased on or before July 31.

Air Canada also says that, until further notice, customers can cancel their bookings and transfer the full value to a travel voucher which never expires.

On top of that, the airline says that if it cancels a flight for any reason and can't rebook a passenger on another flight departing within three hours of the original departure time, customers can request a refund.

Last year, Air Canada, WestJet, Air Transat and Sunwing sparked customer fury when they refused to offer refunds for flights cancelled during the pandemic. The airlines have since changed their tune and have begun doling out refunds to affected customers.

Air passengers may not have to worry about fighting for refunds once proposed Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) regulations go into effect.

The proposed rules (new window) require airlines to provide passengers with refunds if they cancel a flight for reasons outside of their control — such as a pandemic — and can't ensure the passengers complete their itinerary within a reasonable time.

Currently, Canada's Air Passenger Protection Regulations only mandate that airlines provide refunds for flights cancelled for reasons within their control.

The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed that these minimum obligations are insufficient, the CTA said in a statement. (new window) "Amid the subsequent collapse of global air travel, most passengers could not be rebooked and thousands were left out of pocket for the cost of tickets they could not use."

The CTA said it plans to finalize the more stringent refund regulations by fall.