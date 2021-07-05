Vaccine passports ignite debate over privacy vs. public health

Striking the proper balance between public health and personal freedom, and figuring out whether one must be relinquished to protect the other, will become increasingly key as the country reopens.

For a growing number of jurisdictions and institutions, the solution is a vaccine passport, a document the bearer can show as proof of immunization against the coronavirus in order to be granted certain freedoms. On the flip side, those who can't produce such evidence because they couldn't or wouldn't get vaccinated could be denied access to businesses, flights and university dorms, to name just a few potential inconveniences.

Tariq Dowers, seated second from right, receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Priscilla Policar at a mass vaccination clinic at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on June 27, 2021. As of June 25, more than 22 per cent of Canadians 12 and over were fully vaccinated. Photo: La Presse canadienne / Cole Burston

Last month, Manitoba announced it would provide immunization cards (new window) to residents who have been fully vaccinated, allowing them to travel domestically without being required to self-isolate when they return. In May, Western University in London announced (new window) it would require students living in residence to show proof of immunization.

Also in May, Health Minister Patty Hajdu told CBC News that her government was talking with its G7 allies about implementing a vaccine passport that would allow immunized Canadians to resume international travel while Quebec began issuing downloadable QR codes as digital proof of vaccination, though it wasn't immediately clear how they'd be used.

Ethicists, privacy advocates and civil liberties groups have warned that such requirements threaten to create a new two-tier society, benefiting those who have been vaccinated and ostracizing those who haven't.

As of June 25, the latest update available from the federal government, three-quarters of Canadians 12 and over had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 22 per cent were fully vaccinated.

CBC News spoke with experts in three fields to further explore the potential pitfalls of vaccine passports.

Arthur Schafer, the director of the University of Manitoba's Centre for Professional and Applied Ethics, says the federal government should have created a 'model or guide for the provinces to follow' when it comes to vaccine passports or immunization certificates. Photo: Associated Press / Rick Bowmer

A question of fairness

For Arthur Schafer, founding director of the Centre for Professional and Applied Ethics at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, vaccine passports or immunity certificates are inevitable, but, he says, the federal government badly dropped the ball by failing to provide clear guidance to provinces and public health officials about how to manage them.

It should have created an online app and plastic card, it should have created a model or guide for the provinces to follow, and it should have explained and justified why it was doing this, because society is not going to wait another six months, said Schafer, who was an expert adviser to a federal panel on the subject.

If we're urging people to be vaccinated and we're promising them that the vaccines are safe and effective, it just makes no sense then to say, 'You'll have to obey the same regulations as those who haven't been vaccinated.'

We're becoming a hodge-podge society. We'd be much better off if we thought this through and created a policy that protected fundamental values​​​​.- Arthur Schafer, University of Manitoba

Instead, Schafer points out, it will happen in some jurisdictions, but not in others. In the latter, private entities such as cinemas and hotels could be left to devise their own policies.

We're becoming a hodge-podge society, he said. We'd be much better off if we thought this through and created a policy that protected fundamental values — privacy, confidentiality, liberty and public health — and balanced those in a way that was open, transparent and rationally defensible, and we haven't done that.

WATCH | Canadians debate civil liberty implications of vaccine passports:

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

Fin du widget Widget. Retourner au début du widget ?

Schafer says a fair system will ensure reasonable accommodation for those who haven't been immunized, and he points out those people aren't all Facebook-fuelled anti-vaxxers. Some are unsure because they're taking immunosuppressant drugs, for example, while others have legitimate concerns about the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines or justifiable fears borne from previous negative interactions with the health-care system.

We should try to accommodate people who have objections, conscientious or scientific or even religious, where we can do so without compromising public safety and without incurring a disproportionate cost to society, he said.

If such accommodation isn't made, Schafer predicts, there could be a backlash.