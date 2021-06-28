New legal clinic to provide immigration and refugee law services

The Newcomer Legal Clinic, which received $100,000 in funding from the Law Foundation of Ontario's Access to Justice Fund, is a joint initiative between Lakehead University's Bora Laskin Faculty of Law and the Thunder Bay Multicultural Association.

Eligible immigrants, temporary residents, refugees and people without status living in northwestern Ontario will be able to access services.

Clinic director Jennifer Dagsvik, a local immigration lawyer and contract lecturer with the university, said during her work it became clear there were a lack of options in Thunder Bay for those who would not be able to afford to hire their own lawyer.

It looked like there was a gap in legal services for migrants and refugees, she said, adding that previously she often received requests for help.

In bigger cities there tend to be legal clinics available for migrants and refugees who need help with immigration and migration law, but we don't have that here.

While Dagsvik will supervise the clinic, which will start in September, it will be staffed by law students from the university.

Newcomer Legal Clinic director Jennifer Dagsvik is a local immigration lawyer and a contract lecturer with the university. Photo: Supplied by Lakehead University

Dagsvik said people wanting to access services will meet with her and the students, who will then develop a plan.

It might be that we help connect them with another service provider, like a private bar lawyer in the city or another legal clinic who is better able to help them if we're not able to help them, Dagsvik said.

We'll take on as many cases as we can, keeping in mind we're a small operation just getting started out. There are other places to connect them to, lots of great services in the city that many migrants can access, like the international advisors at the university and the rural and northern immigration program has great services for those who are eligible.

We want to be both a place where people are able to come and get legal advice and help with their immigration and refugee legal problems, but also a place that helps connect the different service providers together.

Dagsvik said she expects the clinic will help provide services to resettled refugees, who are looking to reunite with their family members.

Another expected area of focus for the clinic, once it has become more established, will be providing guidance and assistance for newcomers looking to start their own businesses.

CBC News