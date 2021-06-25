  1. Home
See what local First Nation leaders say about discovery of unmarked graves in Saskatchewan

'It is hurtful to see more children found,' says UWindsor Master of Law student

Photo: the site of the cemetery near the Marieval Indian Residential School.

On Thursday, Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme said there were 751 "hits" in radar penetrating equipment at the site of the cemetery near the Marieval Indian Residential School.

Photo: Submitted by Cowessess First Nation

Local First Nations are adding their voices to the latest discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves in the cemetery of a former residential school in Saskatchewan.

The Cowessess First Nation announced a preliminary finding of 751 unmarked graves this week at a cemetery near the former Marieval Indian Residential School.

Children from First Nations in southeast Saskatchewan and southwestern Manitoba were sent to the school.

Charles Sampson, Chief of Walpole Island First Nation

Stephanie Pangowish, University of Windsor student from Six Nations 

Do you need support? The Indian Reservation School Crisis Line is available 24 hours/day. The phone number is 1-866-925-4419

