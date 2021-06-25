- Home
See what local First Nation leaders say about discovery of unmarked graves in Saskatchewan
'It is hurtful to see more children found,' says UWindsor Master of Law student
Local First Nations are adding their voices to the latest discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves in the cemetery of a former residential school in Saskatchewan.
- Sask. First Nation announces discovery of 751 unmarked graves near former residential school (new window)
The Cowessess First Nation announced a preliminary finding of 751 unmarked graves this week at a cemetery near the former Marieval Indian Residential School.
Children from First Nations in southeast Saskatchewan and southwestern Manitoba were sent to the school.
Charles Sampson, Chief of Walpole Island First Nation
Stephanie Pangowish, University of Windsor student from Six Nations
Do you need support? The Indian Reservation School Crisis Line is available 24 hours/day. The phone number is 1-866-925-4419
