See what local First Nation leaders say about discovery of unmarked graves in Saskatchewan

The Cowessess First Nation announced a preliminary finding of 751 unmarked graves this week at a cemetery near the former Marieval Indian Residential School.

Children from First Nations in southeast Saskatchewan and southwestern Manitoba were sent to the school.

Charles Sampson, Chief of Walpole Island First Nation

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

Fin du widget Widget. Retourner au début du widget ?

Stephanie Pangowish, University of Windsor student from Six Nations

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

Fin du widget Widget. Retourner au début du widget ?

Do you need support? The Indian Reservation School Crisis Line is available 24 hours/day. The phone number is 1-866-925-4419

CBC News